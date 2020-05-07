App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vizag gas leak | PM Modi calls for meeting with National Disaster Management Authority

At least seven people have died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Praesh. At least three surrounding villages were being evacuated.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a meeting of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) at 11.00 am on May 7 over a gas leak in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh that has left at least seven dead.

Earlier, PM Modi tweeted that he had spoken to officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam and said that it was “being monitored closely”.

“I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” PM Modi added.

At least seven people died after a chemical gas leakage at an LG Polymers facility located near Vizag, aka Visakhapatnam. At least three surrounding villages are being evacuated.

related news

Over 120 people from villages in the district have been taken to hospitals following the suspected leak of styrene gas at the facility, Reuters reported quoting a local government official.

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DG Sawang said the incident occurred at around 3.30 am.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) confirmed the gas leak incident in a tweet and requested citizens in the vicinity of the plant to stay indoors.

Reports suggest that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is to visit the hospital where the affected individuals have been admitted and the facility to take stock of the situation.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that PM Modi had spoken to the chief minister and has “assured all help and support”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Twitter that the “incident in Vizag is disturbing.”

“Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam,” he added.

Catch all updates on the Vizag gas leak here.




First Published on May 7, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Andhra Pradesh #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Visakhapatnam #Vizag #Vizag Gas Leak

