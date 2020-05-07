Gas leak took place as plastic factory was being prepared for resumption of work: NDRF

The gas leak incident in Vishakhapatnam took place as a plastic factory, that was closed during lockdown, was being prepared for resumption of operations, the NDRF chief said on Thursday.

About 80-100 people have been hospitalised after a gas, Styrene, leaked in the area at about 2:30 am, NDRF Director General S N Pradhan said.

He said a special gas leakage team of the force is on the spot and checking on people who are feeling uneasy.

This is Styrene gas that affects the central nervous system, throat, skin, eyes and some other parts of the body, he said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"I think what we understand is that this plastic factory was being re-started for operations and the gas leaked after an accident occurred," he said.