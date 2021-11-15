Air Pollution: Ready for lockdown in Delhi but it should cover entire NCR, Kejriwal government tells SC

Delhi air pollution: The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi recorded 391 at 11 am on November 15, falling into ‘very poor’ category. (Image: ANI)

The Delhi government on November 15 told the Supreme Court it was ready to impose a lockdown in the national capital to combat air pollution but for it to be effective, the neighbouring states, too, should impose similar restrictions.

In the last few days, Delhi has been seen its air quality dip to dangerous levels, forcing the closure of schools and a ban on construction activity.

Submitting a lockdown proposal to the country’s top court, the Delhi government said it was all for a complete shutdown but restrictions should also be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR) for it to be meaningfu, news agency ANI said.

The court had on November 13 termed the rise in pollution levels an "emergency situation" and suggested a lockdown in the national capital.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was at 391 at 11 am on November 15, falling into “very poor” category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor” and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The Delhi government has already closed physical classes in schools and colleges for a week but exams will continue.

All government offices, agencies and autonomous bodies except those involved in essential services have been told to ask employees to work from home. No construction and demolition activity is allowed in the capital till November 17.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has asked Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to consider implementing similar restrictions to contain spiralling air pollution.

The state governments and district administrations in the NCR have also been asked to issue a “citizen charter/advisory” for the public on steps needed for various stages of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality forecasting agency SAFAR said transport-level winds are "slowing down resulting in lesser intrusion of farm fires-related pollutants into Delhi".

SAFAR, on November 14, said the air quality in Delhi may improve a little over the next two days due to the restrictions on anthropogenic activities if the share of stubble burning does not increase.

The air quality is likely to deteriorate from the night of November 16 due to calm wind conditions. On November 17, it is likely to be in the upper end of the very poor category, the agency said.

(With inputs from PTI)