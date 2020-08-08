Air India Express flight crash | Deceased passenger tests positive for COVID-19

One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions. The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.