Last Updated : Aug 08, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

Air India Express flight crash | Deceased passenger tests positive for COVID-19

Health Minister K K Shailaja has asked all the people who were engaged in the rescue operations should report to the health authorities and go on self quarantine as a precautionary measure and get themselves tested.

PTI

One of the 18 passengers, who died when an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed landed at the airport here, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel told the media that samples of the passenger, Sudheer Varyath (45), were sent for testing and it has returned positive for the disease.

The flight with 190 passengers and crew on board had overshot the runway here while landing on Friday night and fell into a valley about 35 feet below and broke into two portions. The condition of 16 passengers, admitted to various hospitals, is serious, Malappuram Collector K Gopalakrishnan said.
First Published on Aug 8, 2020 12:35 pm

