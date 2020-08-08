Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates: 18 dead, including both pilots; all crew members safe

Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates | Civil Aviation Minister confirms one more death

Speaking to news agency ANI this morning, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that “18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives, it is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released. Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire.”

It was earlier reported that 17 people had lost their lives in the accident. Puri will be visiting Kozhikode today.