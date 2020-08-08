Live now
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates: 18 dead, including both pilots; all crew members safe
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates: Flight IX 1344, being operated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission, crashed at Kerala's Kozhikode airport last evening.
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates: Air India Express flight IX 1344 crashed at the Kozhikode international airport in Kerala last evening. The flight, flying in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), overshot the runway while landing at around 7.45 pm. As many as 18 people died in the crash, including both pilots. At least 100 others were injured. It was being operated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission – the Centre’s repatriation programme – and had about 190 people onboard. Catch the latest updates here:
LIVE updates: Aftermath of the Air India Express IX 1344 crash in Kozhikode, Kerala
Civil Aviation Minister confirms one more death
Speaking to news agency ANI this morning, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that “18 people, including two pilots, have lost their lives, it is unfortunate. 127 people are at hospitals, others have been released. Our task would have been much more difficult if the plane had caught fire.”
It was earlier reported that 17 people had lost their lives in the accident. Puri will be visiting Kozhikode today.
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates | Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan told the media that 110 people were admitted to hospitals in Kozhikode and 80 to hospitals in Malappuram. “Some of the patients are critical," the collector said.
The collector also said two passengers, who got trapped at the tail portion of the aircraft, were rescued with great difficulty.
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates | Is the Calicut airport topography to blame?
The accident has brought the topography of the Calicut International Airport under the scanner once again.
It is a tabletop airport, meaning, it is located atop a plateau or a hill. In such airports, usually one end or both ends face a deep gorge. Runways at these airports create an optical illusion making them appear at the same level as the plains below, which necessitates pilots to be extra cautious while landing.
Here's what we know so far:
> An Air India Express flight (IX 1344) flying in from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala last evening. This happened at around at 7.41 pm.
> There were 190 people onboard. As many as 17 people, including both pilots, died in the crash.
> Many others were seriously injured. More details about this are still awaited.
> The flight was being operated as part of Centre’s Vande Bharat Mission for repatriation amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
> The landing was attempted in rainy conditions. The Boeing 737 aircraft went down 35 feet into a slope before its fuselage broke into two pieces.
> Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed “pained by the plane accident”. He added in a tweet that he had spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan about the situation.
Air India Express Flight Crash LIVE Updates | In a tweet last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. Spoke to Kerala CM @vijayanpinarayi Ji regarding the situation. Authorities are at the spot, providing all assistance to the affected.”
Hello and welcome to Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the aftermath of Air India Express IX 1344’s crash at the international airport in Kozhikode, Kerala. The flight, flying in from Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), overshot the runway while landing at around 7.45 pm yesterday (August 7).
The flight, being operated as part of the Vande Bharat Mission – the Centre’s repatriation programme – had about 190 people onboard. As many as 17 people, including both pilots, have died in the crash. Many others were injured.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates.