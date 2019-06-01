App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2019 05:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Agri Minister Tomar holds review meeting; asks officials to keep strict vigil on monsoon

The minister also stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with state governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on June 1 asked the ministry officials to keep a strict vigil on the monsoon and drought conditions in the coming agriculture season.

The minister also stressed on the need to strengthen field institutions and coordination with state governments for expanding out-reach and extension to farmers.

After taking charge of the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Tomar held a review meeting with senior officers of Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare at Krishi Bhawan.

Ministers of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala and Kailash Choudhary were also present in the meeting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said in a statement.

While addressing the officials, Tomar reminded them of the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged the officials to orient their work and focus to realise this goal.

The minister emphasised on strengthening and fast tracking of e-NAM to facilitate agricultural trading.

He said acting on poll promises the Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting approved extension of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, income support scheme to all farmers and also cleared a pension scheme - PM Kisan Pension Yojana - for agriculturists.

The minister asked the officials to make a lasting contribution with integrity, team spirit and focussed approach in their respective fields for the growth of agricultural production and welfare of farmers.

In their address both Rupala and Choudhary emphasised on the vision of the Prime Minister for doubling farmers income by 2022 and urged all the officers to put in their best effort.
First Published on Jun 1, 2019 05:25 pm

tags #agriculture #India

