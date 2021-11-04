After Centre cuts excise duty on petrol and diesel, several states slash fuel taxes. Check here

The central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre on November 3 to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels. (Representative image)

Hours after the Centre cut excise duty on petrol and diesel on November 3, several state governments also slashed taxes on the two fuels to make them cheaper in the respective states.

The central government cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre on November 3 to help bring down rates down from their highest-ever levels. "Government of India has taken a significant decision of reducing Central Excise Duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 (per litre) respectively from tomorrow. Prices of petrol and diesel will thus come down accordingly," the finance ministry said in a statement.

The statement said states are also being urged to commensurately reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

Following this, several states welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel and slashes rates. Take a look at states which reduced taxes on petrol and diesel:

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has announced slashing their prices by an additional Rs 7 per litre. In a series of tweets on November 3, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said petrol will now cost approximately Rs 95.90 a litre and diesel Rs 81.5 in Karnataka.

He also welcomed the central government's decision to cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by a record Rs 5 and Rs 10 per litre. "Our PM Shri @narendramodi ji has given the nation a wonderful Deepawali gift by reducing the burden of fuel prices. To add to this festive spirit, Karnataka Government too will reduce Rs 7 on both petrol and diesel prices from tomorrow evening.”

"Even though it will mean a loss of Rs 2100 crore to our exchequer, it will bring down the prices for our citizens to 95.90 & 81.50 (Approx.) for Petrol and Diesel respectively. Wishing all a very #HappyDeepavali with this good news once again," the chief minister tweeted.

Assam

Assam announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect on November 3, hours after the Centre slashed excise duty on fuel. Lauding the step by the Union government, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the state government's decision on Twitter.

"Heartening to learn Central Govt decision to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel. In consonance with the decision of Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, I am pleased to announce that Assam Govt will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect," he said.

On October 29, Sarma had said the state government was ready to cut its share of taxes on fuel if the high rates continue for a longer period.

Goa

Goa government slashed taxes on petrol and diesel to make them cheaper in the coastal state. Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, in a message on social media, said the prices of petrol and diesel will be reduced by Rs 12 per litre and Rs 17 per litre, respectively, in the state. He said the reduction in fuel prices is a great Diwali gift given to Indians by the Modi government.

Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also announced a reduction in taxes on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel. Together with the reduction of taxes announced by the Sikkim government shortly after midnight, petrol would be cheaper by Rs 12 per litre and diesel by Rs 17 per litre in the state.

"...on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I would like to announce that the State Government will be reducing the prices of Petrol & Diesel in the state by Rs.7/(seven) per liter as a Diwali gift. This will come into effect starting today i.e 04/11/2021," Tamang tweeted.

Manipur

Manipur announced a reduction in VAT on petrol and diesel by Rs 7 per litre with immediate effect, hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on fuel. "Heartily welcome PM @narendramodi Ji's decision to reduce excise duty on petrol & diesel as a gift to the people of this Nation on this Diwali. I'm also pleased to announce that the Govt. of Manipur will also reduce VAT on petrol and diesel each by Rs 7/- with immediate effect," Chief Minister N Biren Singh tweeted.

The chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and several union ministers also welcomed the Centre's decision to cut down excise duty on petrol and diesel.

(With inputs from PTI)