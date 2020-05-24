App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 24, 2020 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: Delhi govt to disallow global tenders up to Rs 200 crore

The Delhi government's move comes days after the Centre announced the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or 'Self-reliant India Mission' under which global tenders up to Rs 200 crore were recently disallowed.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

In a bid to promote domestic business, the Delhi government has asked all its departments to desist from issuing global tenders of contract value up to Rs 200 crore, an official said on Sunday.

The Delhi government's move comes days after the Centre announced the 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' or 'Self-reliant India Mission' under which global tenders up to Rs 200 crore were recently disallowed.

According to an official, the finance department of the Delhi government has asked all heads of departments, commissioners of municipal corporations and autonomous bodies to adopt the Centre's amended General Financial Rules (GFR).

Close

The move will benefit micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

related news

"The Delhi government has endorsed the amendment in GFR made by the Department of Expenditure under Union Ministry of Finance, and forwarded it to HODs for necessary action," the official said.

Earlier this month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced an economic support package for MSMEs, which includes disallowing global tender for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.

Also, the definition of MSMEs has been changed by the central government from a pure investment-based one to that which provides for higher investments and turnover for companies to remain as small businesses, and avail financial and other incentives.

Small and mid-sized businesses in India account for about a third of gross domestic product and employ more than 11 crore people.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 24, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #Aatma Nirbhar Bharat #coronavirus #India #trade

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Delhi private hospitals, nursing homes told to reserve 20% capacity for COVID-19 cases

Delhi private hospitals, nursing homes told to reserve 20% capacity for COVID-19 cases

No hugs, join hearts: People get ready for somber celebration of Eid amid COVID-19

No hugs, join hearts: People get ready for somber celebration of Eid amid COVID-19

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

Gold imports dip for fifth consecutive month in April, fall by almost 100%

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.