    A list of price hikes and other changes to affect us from March 1

    Following the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2023 Union Budget presented on February 1, several rules pertaining finances, banking, and various other sectors are set to change starting March 1.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 28, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
    Representational image. (Photo: Mathieu Stern via Unsplash)

    Following the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the 2023 Union Budget presented on February 1, several rules pertaining to finances, banking, and various other sectors are set to change starting March 1.

    Listed below are the ones you ought to know about:

    RBI repo rate hike could make EMIs expensive

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently increased the repo rate, following which several banks hiked the MCLR rates too. This move is likely to make loan interests higher and increase the burden of EMIs as well.

    6% DA for Bengal govt employees

    Some West Bengal government employees, such as those who work at statutory bodies, government undertakings, panchayats, civic bodies, staff of government-aided educational institutions, pensioners, and family pensioners, will get Dearness Allowance (DA) at the rate of six percent of the basic pay with effect from March 1.

    CNG, LPG cylinders to get costlier

    The prices of LPG, CNG, and PNG gases are decided at the beginning of every month. Although there was no change in LPG cylinder price last time, it is expected to get costlier this month.

    Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage

    March 31st is the last date to link PAN card with Aadhaar card, the Income Tax Department has cautioned. If users fail to link their PAN with their Aadhaar numbers by March 31, it would no longer be operative.

    Changes in train schedule

    With summer setting in, the Indian Railways may introduce some changes to the timetable. The list will come out in March.

    Bank holidays

    Private banks will remain closed for 12 days in March, including on Holi and Navratri, and weekly holidays.

    Terms of social media use

    The Government of India has changed the IT rules and the new rule may come into effect any time in March. Once it is implemented, social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram will be monitored and users will be penalised for posting incendiary updates.

