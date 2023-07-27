Banks are increasing MCLR rates: Should you switch to repo-linked home loans and save on EMIs?

This MCLR rate is being hiked even though the Reserve Bank of India did not increase the repo rate in April and June.

In June and July, banks including State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda increased their marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR). The MCLR is computed based on the marginal cost of the bank’s liabilities. It is linked to the marginal cost of funds, operating costs, cost of carrying in cash reserve ratio and tenure premium. This MCLR rate is being hiked even though the Reserve Bank of India did not increase the repo rate in April and June. Home...