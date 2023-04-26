79% Indians say attack by stray dogs 'common' in their area: Survey

According to the State of Pet Homelessness Index data for India, there are around 6.2 crore stray dogs.

Around 79 percent of Indians say that attack by stray dogs in their area is becoming "common", according to a recent survey conducted by LocalCircles.

This is significantly higher as compared to a similar survey conducted by LocalCircles last year, wherein 61 respondents had said that the menace was common in their area or district.

The latest study was conducted among 53,000 respondents -- 67 percent men and 33 percent women -- spread across 326 districts in the country.

As per the survey, 79 percent respondents also believe that the municipal authority or local body in their area is "ineffective in managing both stray dogs and registration of pet dogs".

Around 71 percent of the respondents said that the management of stray dogs and other animals should be a measurement criterion for Swachh Bharat rankings and to provide funding to local bodies.

Futhermore, only 33 percent of the survey respondents felt that "most of the dog owners in their area restrain and train their pets effectively".

The report comes at a time when a spurt in incidents of stray dog menace has been reported. About 45,000 dog-bite cases have been recorded in New Delhi alone over the past six months, LocalCircles said in a release.

The Ministry of Animal Husbandry has asked local self-governments and Resident Welfare Associations to help implement the new Animal Birth Control Rules to rein in the count of stray dogs.

In October 2022, the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court had prohibited the feeding of stray dogs in the city, directing the civic authority to take stern action against anyone obstructing efforts to control the stray dog population.

Instead, the high court suggested that those interested in feeding these strays should otherwise formally adopt them, register them with the municipal authorities and then look after them.

The Supreme Court had, however, stayed the Bombay HC's observation in the matter in November, and had instead asked the municipal authority to demarcate specific areas for the public who wish to feed stray dogs.