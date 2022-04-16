English
    5 members of family, including 3 children found murdered in UP's Prayagraj district

    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident. "Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list," he tweeted in Hindi.

    April 16, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Five members of a family, including three children, were found murdered at their home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, police said on Saturday. The incident took place in Khagalpur village under Nawabganj police station area on Friday night, they said.

    Rahul (42), his wife Priti (38) and their daughters Mahi (15), Pihu (13) and Kuhu (11) were found murdered at their home. A forensic team and a dog squad are at the spot for investigation, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Agarwal said. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP-led state government over the incident.

    "Under the rule of BJP government 2.0, UP has drowned in crime. Today's crime list," he tweeted in Hindi along with a screenshot of a news channel.



    first published: Apr 16, 2022 01:15 pm
