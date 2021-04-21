Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs from April 22, private transport permitted only for essential services

Mumbai wears a deserted look amid the COVID-19-related curbs (File image)

The Maharashtra government has further tightened the COVID-19-related curbs, with private transport permitted only for emergency or essential services. The new restrictions will come into effect from 8 pm on April 22 and continue till 7 am on May 1.

All government offices - both state and central - would be allowed to operate at only 15 percent employee strength. Currently, 50 percent of the staff were allowed to operate from the government offices.

For all the government offices operational for "essential services", the staff strength should be maintained at "lowest required capacity" and should not exceed 50 percent, the order stated.

"Attendance of personnel actually delivering the essential services on the ground should also be minimised but can be extended up to 100 percent as per the requirements," it further said.

The number of guests at wedding ceremonies has also been restricted to 25 - down from 50 approved in the previous set of guidelines. The timing of the marriage ceremonies cannot extend beyond two hours, the order said, adding that a fine of Rs 50,000 would be imposed on the violators.

"Private passenger transport excluding buses can ply only for emergency or essential services," the order stated. However, for "valid reasons", a permission for driver plus 50 percent of the seating capacity can be granted.

For use of local trains, metro and monorail services, only government employees and healthcare workers would be permitted, the guidelines stated. "Any person needing medical treatment or specially abled persons with one person accompanying the needy" would also be allowed, it added.

The state-run bus service providers would continue their services for essential category workers. They shall "ply at 50 percent of their capacity with no standing passengers", the order noted.

Inter-city and inter-district bus services would be allowed, but the operators are required to take only two stops in a city. The passengers who would be alighting would be stamped on the hand for "14 days of home quarantine", the guidelines said.

All other restrictions that were announced on April 13 would also continue. The violation of the curbs would draw a fine of Rs 1,000, the government said.

Maharashtra was already placed under lockdown-like restrictions since April 15. Barring essential shops and services, all establishments were asked to remain shut till May 1 under the incumbent set of curbs.

The state is the worst-hit in India due to the second wave of pandemic, with the active caseload climbing to 6.95 lakh. The cumulative death count has crossed 13,000. As per the last update issued by the health department, 67,468 new cases and 568 more deaths were reported.