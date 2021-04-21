Maharashtra tightens COVID-19 curbs from April 22: Here is what is allowed

People visit Gateway of India along the Arabian sea in Mumbai, India, August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Amidst the country reeling under the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government on April 21 announced stringent restrictions in the state for coming days.

The restrictions will come into effect from 8pm on April 22 and will be in place till 7am on May 1, according to the order issued by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Here's a list of what's allowed in the state:

The number of guests at weddings have been capped at 25. In addition, the marriage ceremony may be conducted only as a single event in a single hall not extending beyond 2 hours with maximum of total 25 persons attending the same.

The government and private offices have been asked to allow on 15 percent staff. However, only those private offices which provide essential services or are in exempted categories are permitted function like earlier.

While there's a restriction on travel, the government has allowed commute by public or private transport for essential services, medical reasons or vaccination purposes. Private buses can ply with 50% of seating capacity with no standing travellers, the order said.

Note that these restrictions are an addition to the ones already in place in accordance with the government order on 13th April.

This announcement comes on a day when Maharashtra recorded 568 COVID-19 deaths due to Covid-19 and 67,468 fresh cases. This pushed the state's total caseload to 40,27,827 and death toll to 61,911, according to the bulletin of Maharashtra government's health department.