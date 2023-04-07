You miss cleaning 35 percent of your teeth surface if you don't do this regularly

It doesn’t matter if you floss before or after brushing your teeth, or if you floss in the morning or at night (Image: Canva Stock Image)

“You don’t have to floss all of your teeth… Just the ones you want to keep.” This popular quote dentists never tire of telling their patients emphasises the fact that you miss cleaning 35 percent of your teeth surfaces if you don't floss your teeth everyday. Flossing, they say, must be part of your oral hygiene routine, just like brushing.

With evidence mounting of a connection between oral health and heart fitness, it makes sense to opt for a healthy oral hygiene routine because multiple studies suggest people with poor dental hygiene are 21 percent more likely to develop Alzheimer's later in life. The American Dental Association (ADA) also states that it doesn’t matter if you floss before or after brushing your teeth, or if you floss in the morning or at night. What's most important is that you do it.

Also read: Are your parents responsible for your cavities, or do you need to floss more?

Why flossing is not optional

Flossing is often overlooked as an essential part of the daily oral hygiene routine, but it is just as important as brushing, says Bengaluru-based Dr. Rajani Vuppalapati, BDS, MDS - Periodontology, Gums specialist and Implantologist. She adds that brushing alone cleans only about 60 percent of the tooth surface, leaving the remaining 40 percent untouched.

"Not flossing regularly could lead to plaque buildup between the teeth, and even gum disease, the leading cause of tooth loss in adults. Gum disease is caused by the buildup of bacteria and plaque, which can cause inflammation, bleeding, and eventually tooth loss," she warns.

Also read: Your tooth brushing routine could be causing acne. Viral video explains how

Dr Vuppalapati adds that flossing is also essential for preventing cavities. "When food particles get stuck between the teeth, they can break down and form acid, which can erode the tooth enamel and cause cavities. Stuck food particles between teeth can lead to gum inflammation and bone loss and that in turn can lead to unsightly gaps and detract from an otherwise beautiful smile," she says.

How flossing helps

Dr. Neetika Modi, Dental Surgeon, Partner and Director of Studio Aesthetique in Mumbai, suggests the following benefits of flossing.

Poor oral health has been linked to a variety of systemic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes (Image: Canva Stock Image)

Regular flossing reduces cavities: Flossing helps remove food particles and bacteria from between teeth and along the gumline. It cleans areas where a toothbrush cannot reach. These particles, if not removed, cause cavities.

Reduces the risk of gum disease: Gum disease is caused by the buildup of plaque and bacteria along the gumline. Flossing helps remove this buildup and thus prevents gum disease.

Freshens breath: Food particles that are left between teeth can cause bad breath. Flossing takes out these particles and leaves your mouth feeling clean and fresh.

Protects against systemic diseases: Poor oral health has been linked to a variety of systemic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Flossing can help prevent these diseases by removing bacteria from the mouth.

Helps to maintain dental work: Flossing is especially important for people who have dental work such as braces, bridges, or implants. Food particles can get stuck in these areas, leading to decay and other problems. Flossing can help remove these particles and maintain the integrity of the dental work.

Types of flossing

It could be difficult or uncomfortable for some people, but there are different types of floss available to suit different needs. Dr. Ghousia Begum S, Consultant Pediatric Dentist at Dental Health Care & Research Unit of Hosmat Hospitals in Hennur, suggests some flossing alternatives:

Interdental brushes: Like tiny toothbrushes, specially designed to clean between teeth, these brushes are easier to use than a thread of floss. They are just as effective as floss, and are probably the best option if you wear braces.

Water flossing: Approved by the ADA as a floss alternative, water flossing uses a steady stream of water aimed between the teeth, to clear away plaque. It uses a small, hand-held appliance that might be more physically comfortable for all.

Dental pick: Made of plastic or wood, these tiny sticks can help move plaque from your teeth and gums. If you use a wooden pick, the ADA recommends getting the pick wet first to soften it. Picks aren’t quite as effective as floss, and you risk moving bacteria around in your mouth unless you use a new pick for each tooth.

Pre-threaded floss: For some people, the hardest part of flossing is actually reaching the floss into the mouth and effectively moving it between the teeth. Thankfully, a pre-threaded flosser is a simple answer to this problem. You can buy these in packets and use it with one hand.

Soft-Picks by GUM®: A favorite of the dental community, Soft-Picks are sort of an interdental brush/dental pick hybrid. Soft-Picks are small, disposable plastic picks with a soft tip and rubbery bristles that fit comfortably between teeth and do minimal damage to the gum tissue.