English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

    Whole Milk vs. Skimmed Milk: Which one is healthier for you?

    Choosing between whole milk and skimmed milk ultimately depends on individual health goals and preferences. Whole milk offers a higher fat content and richer taste, while skimmed milk provides lower fat content and is lower in calories. 

    Sushmita Srivastav
    June 30, 2023 / 06:01 PM IST
    Health benefits of milk (Image: Canva)

    The choice between whole milk and skimmed milk depends on individual health goals, taste preferences, and dietary patterns (Image: Canva)

    Be it for your cereal bowl for breakfast, your evening latte, or a nightcap for a sound sleep, a glass of milk can make a huge difference to your diet. The most common question is which milk is actually the best for consumption — whole or skimmed? The difference between these two popular varieties mainly lies in their fat contents. For years, nutritional guidelines have made people believe that whole milk must be avoided due its saturated fat content. The answer, however, is not that obvious or simple. So, before you pour yourself a glass next time, read on to find which one would be the healthier pick for you.

    Whole milk: Packed with nutrients

    Often known as regular milk, whole milk is a popular choice for its rich and creamy texture, primarily due to its higher fat content (3.25 percent). This fat content contributes to the milk's nutritional profile, providing essential nutrients such as vitamins A, D, E, and K. These fat-soluble vitamins play crucial roles in supporting bone health, immune function, and overall well-being. Additionally, whole milk contains higher levels of conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), a fatty acid associated with potential health benefits, including reducing the risk of heart disease and certain types of cancer.

    Skimmed milk: Low in fat, high in calcium

    Skimmed milk, also known as non-fat or fat-free milk, has had the fat removed, resulting in a significantly lower fat content (less than 0.5 per cent). Although the fat is reduced, skimmed milk remains a good source of several essential nutrients, including calcium, protein, and vitamins D and B12. Calcium is particularly noteworthy, as it plays a vital role in maintaining strong bones and teeth, regulating blood pressure, and supporting muscle function. Skimmed milk also tends to be lower in calories compared to whole milk, making it a suitable option for individuals aiming to manage their weight or reduce their overall calorie intake.
    Choosing the right milk for your health goals

    Related stories

    The choice between whole milk and skimmed milk depends on individual health goals, taste preferences, and dietary patterns. If you are seeking to maintain or gain weight, require a higher calorie intake, or prefer a creamier taste, whole milk can be a suitable choice. The higher fat content in whole milk can provide satiety and contribute to a well-rounded diet.
    On the other hand, if you are looking to reduce your fat intake, manage your weight, or have specific dietary restrictions, skimmed milk might be a better option. Its lower fat content makes it a favourable choice for individuals aiming to reduce their overall calorie intake or limit their saturated fat consumption.

    It's important to note that while whole milk contains more fat, it can still be part of a healthy diet when consumed in adequate amounts. Moderation is key when incorporating whole milk into your diet, especially if you have specific health conditions, such as high cholesterol or heart disease.

    Sushmita Srivastav An independent journalist and editor, Sushmita writes on diverse topics, ranging from travel, food, fitness and health, to luxury, culture, and everything in between.
    Tags: #Amul milk #buffalo's milk #cow milk #Dairy Milk #Milk
    first published: Jun 30, 2023 06:01 pm