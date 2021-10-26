MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

WHO to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin at today's meeting: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The global health body's technical advisory group is meeting to consider the emergency use listing of the vaccine.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 02:35 PM IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on October 26 to consider much-coveted emergency use approval to Covaxin, India's indigenously made vaccine against COVID-19, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

The global health body's technical advisory group is meeting to consider the emergency use listing (EUL) of the vaccine, the minister said.

“WHO has a system in which there is a technical committee which has approved it (Covaxin) while the other committee is meeting today. The approval for Covaxin will be given on the basis of today's meeting,” Mandaviya told reporters in Delhi.

READ: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant

Bharat Biotech, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company which developed Covaxin, has now been waiting for months for the specialised United Nations (UN) agency to provide a formal nod to its Covid-19 vaccine.

Close

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

View more
How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

View more
Show

Related stories

It had submitted the Expression of Interest (EOI) for the emergency use approval on April 19, but WHO has said it needs more data from the company before showing the green light.

The WHO nod for Covaxin’s emergency use authorisation is crucial for its widespread acceptability as a safe and effective vaccine. Presently, India is using Covaxin in its nationwide inoculation drive against Covid-19 as one of the six vaccines approved by the Drugs Controller General of India, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s Covishield and the Russian-made Sputnik V.

Also, read: Vaccinated but stuck: Indians await WHO nod for homegrown shot to travel abroad

The Union Minister said the Centre had set up 1,50,000 Ayushman health and wellness centres to provide affordable treatment of diseases like cancer, diabetes, etc and check-up at primary level.

"We have come up with Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission package to fill the gaps in government health infrastructure,” he said.

Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, an addition to the National Health Mission, will provide support to 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 ‘high focus’ states and establish 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated what is being touted as “India’s largest scheme to scale up health infrastructure” in Varanasi on October 25.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #COVAXIN #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #Mansukh Mandavia #Union Health Ministry #World Health Organisation
first published: Oct 26, 2021 02:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.