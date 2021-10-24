MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

PM Modi to launch Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in UP on October 25

Along with this, PM Modi will also unveil nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 04:13 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

PM Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on October 25 for the launch of Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi, PMO Office released a statement on October 24.

At around 1.15 pm, PM Modi will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana.

Along with this, PM will also unveil nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar and inaugurate various development projects worth more than Rs 5,200 crore for Varanasi.

Also Read: PM Modi to visit Italy, United Kingdom for G-20 summit and climate change meet

The Governor, UP Chief Minister, and Union Health Minister will also be present during the event.

Close

Related stories

"Prime Minister Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) will be one of the largest pan-India scheme for strengthening healthcare infrastructure across the country. It will be in addition to the National Health Mission," PMO said in a statement.

The objective of PMASBY is to fill critical gaps in public health infrastructure, especially in critical care facilities and primary care in both the urban and rural areas.

The office said that the programme will provide support for 17,788 rural Health and Wellness Centres in 10 High Focus States. Further, 11,024 urban Health and Wellness Centres will be established in all the States.

"Critical care services will be available in all the districts of the country with more than 5 lakh population, through Exclusive Critical Care Hospital Blocks, while the remaining districts will be covered through referral services," it said.

People will have access to a full range of diagnostic services in the Public Healthcare system through Network of laboratories across the country. Integrated Public Health Labs will also be set up in all the districts.

Under PMASBY, a National Institution for One Health, 4 New National Institutes for Virology, a Regional Research Platform for WHO South East Asia Region, 9 Biosafety Level III laboratories, 5 New Regional National Centre for Disease Control  will be set up.

"It targets to build an IT enabled disease surveillance system by developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in Metropolitan areas. Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all States/UTs to connect all public health labs," PMO said.

PMASBY also aims at operationalisation of 17 new Public Health Units and strengthening of 33 existing Public Health Units at Points of Entry, for effectively detecting, investigating, preventing, and combating Public Health Emergencies and Disease Outbreaks.

It also aims to work towards building up trained frontline health workforce to respond to any public health emergency.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana #India #Narendra Modi #Uttar Pradesh #Varanasi
first published: Oct 24, 2021 04:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.