PM Modi to visit Italy, United Kingdom for G-20 summit and climate change meet

PM Modi will hold several bilateral meetings, including with the Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy.

Moneycontrol News
October 24, 2021 / 03:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Illustration: Moneycontrol)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, United Kingdom from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders’ Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed on October 24.

MEA informed that Narendra Modi will hold several bilateral meetings, including with the Mario Draghi, Prime Minister of Italy.

Modi will also hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Boris Johnson, Prime Minister of the UK, MEA added.

This will Narendra Modi's 2nd visit outside Asia since the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22 had visited United States of America where he received an enthusiastic welcome from the Indian community on his arrival in Washington DC.
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #PM Modi
first published: Oct 24, 2021 03:29 pm

