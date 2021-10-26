Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says government panel looking into new Delta subvariant

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

India’s health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday that a government panel of experts was looking into a Delta coronavirus subvariant, AY.4.2, that has been detected in the United Kingdom.

The U.K. Health Security Agency said last week that it was investigating AY.4.2 as it was possibly more transmissible than Delta, though there was no evidence that it caused more severe disease or rendered vaccines ineffective.