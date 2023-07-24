5 diet foods that are secretly making you fat

These drinks are often loaded with sugar and hidden additives that can lead to an increase in calorie intake without providing significant nutrients (Image: Canva)

Ever thought how healthy your daily diet actually is? In these complicated times of fad diets, there are various kinds of foods being marketed as ‘healthier’ choices, but that’s not the case every time. In fact, some of these diet foods that claim to be low-fat and low-calorie, may actually be contributing to your weight gain! They may be the hidden culprits behind why your workout and diet routines aren’t working, despite you making all the efforts. Let’s talk about five such food items that have been labelled healthy but have the capability of causing weight gain:

Also read: All about the Korean Weight Loss Diet that everyone’s talking about

1. Sugary drinks:

One of the biggest wrongdoers among diet foods that may make you fat is sugary drinks. These include freshly pressed or packaged fruit juices, flavoured waters, and even some sports beverages marketed as "low-calorie." These drinks are often loaded with sugar and hidden additives that can lead to an increase in calorie intake without providing significant nutrients. Opt for water, sparkling water, or unsweetened herbal teas to quench your thirst without adding unnecessary calories or sugar to your diet.

2. Cereals:

Yes, you heard it! Though advertised as part of a balanced breakfast, many commercial cereals are far from healthy. High in refined sugars and low in fibre, these cereals cause a spike in blood sugar levels, leading to increased cravings and overeating later in the day. Choose whole-grain cereals with minimal added sugars, or better yet, opt for oatmeal with fresh fruits and nuts for a nourishing start to your day.

Also read | Best high protein foods: For total health and fitness, add these 6 protein-rich foods in your daily diet

3. Processed snacks:

Pre-packaged snacks like chips, cheese puffs, and pretzels may seem like convenient choices, but they are often high in unhealthy fats, sodium, and artificial additives. These snacks lack essential nutrients and can lead to weight gain when consumed in excess. Drink lots of water beforehand and snack on air-popped popcorn, veggie sticks with hummus, or homemade trail mix with nuts, seeds, and dried fruits for a more nutritious and satisfying option.

4. Granola bars:

Those protein and granola bars you have been chomping on, may not be exactly helping you. Sure, they have long been considered a healthy snack, but not all are created equal. Many commercially available granola bars are packed with added sugars and unhealthy fats, making them more akin to candy bars than a nutritious snack. Look for granola bars made with whole grains, nuts, and seeds, and without added sugars. Better yet, make your own granola bars at home to control the ingredients and natural sweeteners.

Also read | Health benefits of nuts: No weight loss diet is complete without this superfood

5. Diet sodas:

Diet sodas are marketed as calorie-free alternatives to regular sodas, making them popular among those looking to cut calories. However, the artificial sweeteners used in these drinks can disrupt the body's natural hunger cues, leading to increased cravings and overeating. Go for naturally flavoured water or infuse your water with fresh fruits for a refreshing and nutritious alternative.

Diet foods: How to make the right choice

Instead of falling for the allure of trending diet foods, focus on a balanced approach to nutrition and weight management by incorporating a variety of whole foods like fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats, into your diet; reading food labels and ingredient lists carefully; being mindful of portion sizes; opting for water as your primary beverage; and staying active.