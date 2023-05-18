TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2023: Race categories, start timings, and prep

All races begin from the track inside the Kanteerava Stadium and end either inside or just outside the stadium. (File photo via Instagram/tcsw10k)

More than 27,000 people are set to run through the heart of Bengaluru as the TCS World 10K Bengaluru returns on May 21. The 10K is the perfect distance to kick off the new running season, as it is neither too long nor too short—it is a distance that you could race hard and still have fun, and the majority of runners finish this distance in about 75 minutes.

From when and where to collect your bib to when each race starts, here's the information you need for race day:

Bib collection

Where: Collect your bib from the race expo, at Jayamahal Palace, 1 Jayamahal Main Road near the Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station.

When: May 18 and 19, 10am to 7pm; and May 20, 10am to 5pm

What to expect: Apart from collecting your bib, you can attend events and talks. You will also be able to meet the pacers. The expo will also showcase offerings in the health, fitness, nutrition, running and lifestyle.

Race day

There will be multiple races on May 21. The event kicks off with the Open 10K, the main event, followed by the elite races for women and men, then the 4.2km Senior Citizens Run and Champions With Disability Run and, finally, the 5km Majja Run.

Hydration and Nutrition Points

If you are participating in any of the races, here's what you can expect for water and refreshments along the way:

6 Bisleri water station along the race route and one after the finish line

2 Fast&Up sports drink stations along the race route and one after the finish line

Two Fast&Up gel stations, one at the 5.5 km mark and another at 6.5 km

Two Cadbury Fuse snack stations at 5.4 km and at 6.4 km

3 Medical aid stations along the race route

1 Medical base camp at Gate 3 of Kanteerava Stadium

1 Mini medical base camp inside the Kanteerava Stadium

1 Mini medical base camp at the holding area entry between Gates 10 and 11

Medal collection

From the booths set up on the football field inside the Kanteerava Stadium.

How to get there

All races begin from the track inside the Kanteerava Stadium and end either inside or just outside the stadium. It’s best to reach the venue at least 45 minutes before your race starts. Public transport in Bengaluru that early in the morning isn’t the most reliable. You will need to make your own arrangements to get there. A cab or auto will be practical.

Parking

If you are driving or car-pooling, park as close to Kanteerava Stadium as possible. Those who have access to Bangalore Club or Bowring Institute should park their cars there and walk. If you find parking on Lavelle Road or near UB City, it is a short walk to the holding area entrance between Gates 10 and 11 of Kanteerava Stadium.

Road closures

While the final road closure notice hasn’t been issued yet, traffic is likely to be affected till at least 10am around the race route. All routes pass through the Kasturba Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road stretch between the High Court and Vidhana Soudha, Cubbon Park, Corporation Circle and the Kanteerava Stadium main gate, so avoid those roads during the first half of the day.