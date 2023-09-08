Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome: Here are 5 exercises that can help manage PCOS complications

For those with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, practising yoga can help them drop their testosterone levels and aid in dealing with anxiety and mood swings (Image: Canva(

September is the Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) awareness month, and here are some exercises you can add to your daily schedule to help keep complications at bay.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome affects approximately a hundred million women globally and is steadily on the rise. A few symptoms like missed periods, weight gain around the abdomen, hirsutism, i.e., excess body hair, often on the stomach and chest, frequent outbursts of acne and skin tags, are common. Thinning of hair and infertility may be seen in some cases.

This condition is diagnosed by a thorough medical history and general examination, along with investigations like an ultrasound to find any cysts and blood tests to determine the levels of androgens and hormones that may be responsible for detecting PCOS. The treatment involves a change in diet and increasing physical activity. The gynaecologist may also advise oral contraceptives to regulate the menstrual cycles and reduce acne outbreaks.

PCOS is caused due to increased androgen production from the cells present in the ovaries, which further influences the pituitary gland. Hyperandrogenism causes amenorrhea, leading to missed periods.

Here are some exercises that can help in managing Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome:

Cardio: A cardio workout is the best idea to get the heart going and increase the heart rate to about 50 per cent. Aerobic exercises encompass walking, riding a bicycle, jumping jacks and jogging. Planning treks and hikes once or twice a month can be helpful for physical as well as mental health. It also prevents the risk of insulin resistance.

HIIT: High-intensity interval training combines small bursts of high-intensity exercise succeeded by rest, like jogging and taking a break in bursts of ten or fifteen minutes each. It aids in maintaining cardiovascular fitness and enhancing cardiac activity by gaining more in less time. Mountain climbing and accumulating different training intensities in one workout can go a long way.

Regular walking: It might seemingly be the easiest exercise on the list, but walking is also one of the most efficient ones. It has no side effects as such, and it helps in blowing off steam and managing stress. It also releases endorphins (neurotransmitters that make you feel good) and influences testosterone and blood sugar levels.

Yoga: Another age-old practice, the sophisticated movements of yoga can help stretch and balance the body. For those with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, practising yoga can help them drop their testosterone levels and aid in dealing with anxiety and mood swings. Bhujangasana, Naukasana (the boat pose) and Kapalbhati Pranayama have been recommended.

Meditation: Meditating regularly can help in pressure management and dealing with stress. Several guided sessions are available online, as well as applications that provide peaceful instrumentals. Taking time out to reflect and deal with your issues without getting all worked up may be advised. Maintaining a journal has been helpful to many in this regard.

While lifestyle changes are necessary, it is essential to consult the gynaecologist with regular follow-ups if you notice any changes in the menstrual cycles.