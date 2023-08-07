Hypocalcemia: Causes, symptoms, and how to boost calcium levels naturally with healthy diet

Calcium deficiency: Calcium is used by the body to strengthen bones and teeth. When you don't have enough of it, your chances of developing osteopenia and osteoporosis, conditions that weaken bones, increase (Image: Canva)

Are you experiencing numbness in your extremities, like your fingers and toes? Have you been avoiding dairy products and not substituting your diet adequately? Such a situation may lead you to hypocalcemia, a condition that can have a huge impact on your body.

A decrease in the average serum levels of calcium is called hypocalcemia.

Parathyroid glands, present behind the butterfly shaped thyroid gland in the neck, produce parathyroid hormone (PTH). This hormone works together with calcitonin, released by the thyroid gland, to control calcium levels in your blood. While PTH increases calcium levels, calcitonin opposes its action. Any deviation in the levels of these two hormones can result in hypocalcaemia.

Calcium is used by the body to strengthen bones and teeth. This mineral plays a vital role in the heart's activity and helps you move around. When you don't have enough of it, your chances of developing osteopenia and osteoporosis, conditions that weaken bones, increase.

The aetiology of this condition arises from various causes, like missing parathyroid glands since birth, the gland getting damaged from surgery or radiation, or its function decreasing due to low magnesium levels.

Conditions like lack of vitamin D, kidney issues, and acute inflammation of the pancreas can also trigger the same. Not getting enough calcium for a long time and hormonal imbalances can add to the risk.

You may experience numbness in the fingers and toes. This condition may complicate and manifest as seizures and spasms of the airway and can affect the cardiac rhythm. Levels of vitamin D are closely related to that of calcium.

Here are a few calcium rich foods that can help improve calcium levels in your body:

Yoghurt: An excellent source of probiotics, yoghurt also contains enough amounts of calcium that aid in the promotion of cardiac health. Yoghurt also works to increase the absorption of nutrients from the gastrointestinal tract, thus improving calcium levels.

Almonds: These nuts provide fats and protein and are enriched with calcium and magnesium. Since magnesium levels are known to affect hypocalcemic conditions, consuming almonds can indirectly affect serum calcium. This also reduces risks for metabolic diseases.

Figs: Both dried and fresh figs are high in calcium content. Additionally, they provide antioxidants and fibre, thus promoting overall health. About 162 mg of calcium can be derived from 100 gm of figs. They also contain potassium, which can synergise and influence bone density.

Cheese: Parmesan cheese can be a great addition to your diet, as it offers an adequate amount of calcium per ounce. As it is a dairy product, it is digested and absorbed more conveniently as compared to other non-dairy sources of calcium. It can help prevent osteoporosis, which is especially common among women.

Milk: One of the most widely (and traditionally) used dairy products, milk is a great source of calcium. Though cow milk has been used for a long time now, goat milk also has a high calcium content. Besides calcium, milk is a source of vitamins A and D as well.