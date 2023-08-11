How to get rid of acne: Keep your gut healthy with a balanced diet, cut excess sugar, and exercise

Home remedies to treat acne: A balanced and nutrient-rich diet not only benefits your gut health but also helps in maintaining clear skin (Image: Canva)

It's an irritating concoction you'd want nothing of. A mix of excessive oil, invading bacteria and a slowdown between your body's protectors and trespassers. The result? Acne!

Beneath your skin's surface, glands generate oil to maintain its softness and suppleness. Occasionally, an excess of this oil can obstruct the glands, leading to clogged pores. Turns out, this is an ideal environment for unwelcome bacteria to thrive, ultimately leading to the development of acne.

Says Dr Batul Patel, celebrity dermatologist and Founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic, "Acne is a common skin condition that affects people of all ages. It can sometimes be influenced by factors beyond just skincare routines. Usually acne outbreaks result from the blockage of pores by a combination of oil (sebum) and dead skin cells."

But, did you know that there is a link between your gut health and acne? Yes, your dietary choices can also impact your skin's condition.

Dr Patel suggests avoiding these acne-triggering foods:

Cut excess sugar: Too much sugar can mess with your hormones, making your skin oily and causing pimples. Besides, consuming excessive sugary food can trigger inflammation, leading to the degradation of collagen within the skin. Thus making your skin look tired and dull.

Skip cow’s milk: Sometimes, drinking cow's milk might lead to acne. The hormones in milk can team up with your own hormones, making your skin cells grow more, causing redness, and making your skin oily. Notably, various forms of cow's milk, including whole, low-fat, and skim, have all been have been linked to acne in multiple studies.

Here's a recommended approach to maintaining healthy gut that aids in preventing acne outbreaks:

Have a balanced diet: A balanced and nutrient-rich diet not only benefits your gut health but also helps in maintaining clear skin. Foods rich in antioxidants, vitamins (like vitamin A and C), and minerals support skin health and can help reduce inflammation. Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds are recommended for your diet as they can help to manage skin conditions. Moreover, consuming whole foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins provides the necessary nutrients for a healthy gut and radiant skin.

Probiotics: Remember to add probiotic-rich foods into your diet or take probiotic supplements for an acne-free skin and happy gut. These are found in foods like yoghurt and fermented foods and vegetables. Probiotics help balance the gut microbiota, which in turn may have positive effects on the skin. Further, they can aid digestion, reduce inflammation, and strengthen the skin's protective barrier.

Stress, no more: Managing stress is important for your well being. If you suffer from chronic stress know that you may fall prey to various health issues, including gut issues and skin problems like acne. Stress leads to increased consumption of unhealthy foods, impacting gut bacteria. This increases inflammation, potentially worsening acne. Keep your mind and body active with meditation, yoga and breathing techniques can be of help.

Fitness: Regular walks and workouts are beneficial for your cardiovascular system and muscles. That's not all, they can also have a positive impact on your gut health and skin. Physical activity promotes improved blood circulation and also supports the delivery of nutrients and oxygen to skin cells, thus stopping acne to develop.

Hydration: We can't stress this enough: drinking enough water is super important for keeping your gut healthy and avoiding constipation. It also helps with digestion, nutrient absorption, and the removal of toxins from the body. When your gut works well, your skin can look better too. It lowers the chance of having redness and pimples by reducing inflammation.

Fibre-rich diet: Fibre is like a double win – it's great for your gut and your skin. It is a non-digestible carbohydrate that can be found in plant-based foods such as whole grains, legumes, fruits, and vegetables. These food promote the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. The bacteria, in turn, can produce short-chain fatty acids that help maintain gut integrity and reduce inflammation throughout the body. The outcome? You'll see fewer acne breakouts.