What you eat will show on your skin. Here's why you must include Vitamin A, D, E, B3 and B5 in your diet

Our skin is the body's shield against the outside world, a barrier that protects us from all the harmful elements thrown at it relentlessly. Needless to say, this policing comes at a price, making the skin look older over time. The question is, how do you protect this crucial first line of defense, safeguard it against the vagaries of nature and keep it looking healthy and beautiful? With the help of vitamins!

There are two main causes of skin aging. One is natural aging, which affects your skin like the rest of your body. The other is external factors, such as sun, pollution, smoking, stress, insufficient sleep and poor diet. These factors speed up the aging process of your skin.

What you eat affects how your skin looks as you age. That's why experts recommend nutrients for a healthy body and skin. Vitamins and plant extracts are especially good for your skin. They are also used in skincare products to keep your skin youthful.

Multiple studies have conclusively established that proper nutrition, particularly vitamins, is vital for maintaining skin health. This is evident from diseases triggered by vitamin deficiencies that impact the skin, such as red rashes or fungal infections. Vitamins such as B and C play a critical role in skin well-being and are sourced from our diet. They contribute to skin strength, wound healing, and protection against sun-related damage.

Mumbai-based cosmetic dermatologist, Dr Rashmi Shetty of Ra Skin & Aesthetics, guides us in taking a closer look at some vitamins that work their magic on our skin:

Vitamin A, the Rejuvenator: Vitamin A acts as a builder for our skin. It plays an important role in cell growth, especially in skin structure and health. It helps to create new skin cells and removes the old ones, which keeps our skin looking fresh and bright.

Vitamin D, the Sunshine Vitamin: Also known as the sunshine vitamin, Vitamin D isn't just good for our bones; it's great for our skin too because of its anti-inflammatory properties. If you struggle with acne, Vitamin D helps calm down the redness and make your skin clearer. Plus, it acts like a shield against aging.

Vitamin E, the Guardian Angel: Worried about wrinkles? Trust Vitamin E to fight off these tell-tale signs of ageing most effectively. But it's not just about that – Vitamin E is also makes our skin strong and bouncier. It boosts collagen production, speed up cell regeneration and promotes the process of new skin growth.

Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), the Flawless Finisher: This artist-like vitamin makes big pores look smaller, evens out your skin tone, and smoothens any little lines you might have. Moreover, it also minimises fine lines and wrinkles.

Vitamin B5 (Pantothenic Acid), the Hydration Maestro: Just as hydrating your body is important, hydrating your skin matters too. Vitamin B5 works like magic when it comes to keeping your skin hydrated. It locks in moisture, so your skin stays soft and happy.

Resveratrol, The Age-Defying Dynamo: Among all the things that help us fight aging, Resveratrol stands out as the best. It fights against conditions that can make your skin look old. Moreover, it tackles skin problems with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, increases cell turnover, and stimulates collagen production. This makes it one of the most powerful weapons against aging.