Skincare home remedies: 6 DIY scrubs and face packs to pamper your skin and scalp during monsoon

Adopting a proper skincare routine and adding DIY scrubs, masks and face packs using natural products can help you maintain healthy and glowing skin throughout the rainy season (Image: Canva)

Come rains and you encounter frustrating skin issues like stubborn pimples, irritating eruptions, or painful rashes. And if you have oily skin, the challenges get worse. The list of skin woes during rainy days seems never-ending, but fret not! There are effective measures you can follow to take care of your skin and keep it clean and hydrated. Adopting a proper skincare routine and adding DIY scrubs and masks and face packs using natural products can help alleviate these concerns and maintain healthy, glowing skin throughout the rainy season.

Ayurveda suggests that including natural products like herbs, fruits, and vegetables in your skincare routine is highly beneficial to maintain healthy and radiant skin during the rainy season. Says Dr Gita Ramesh, Joint Managing Director of the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, "An increase in humidity levels during this time can give rise to common skin issues such as fungal infections, rashes, and clogged pores. By adding herbal products into your skincare regimen, you can effectively address these concerns and promote healthy skin throughout the season."

Herbal products like neem, tulsi, turmeric, hibiscus flowers, etc possess antibacterial properties that help combat infections and acne. Adds Dr Ramesh, "Establishing a consistent skincare routine is essential, as regular use of natural products can greatly contribute to the overall health of your skin. By blending the antimicrobial properties of neem, the exfoliating effects of hibiscus and fenugreek, and the brightening benefits of turmeric, you can effectively cleanse your skin and manage excess oil during monsoon. Besides, adding fruits, vegetables, and flowers into your skincare routine can provide essential hydration and nourishment, leaving your skin refreshed and revitalised."

You can create your own homemade scrubs, face packs, and masks with these simple DIY ideas.

Cinnamon yogurt hair mask: Combine 1/2 cup of yogurt, 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder, 1 teaspoon of dried mango powder, and 1 tablespoon of honey in a bowl. Thoroughly mix these ingredients to create a fine paste. Apply the paste to your hair roots and scalp, ensuring even coverage. Allow the mask to sit for 30 minutes to provide nourishment to the scalp, stimulate hair growth, and enhance hair shine. Rinse your hair with shampoo and conditioner to remove the mask. Incorporating this homemade hair mask into your routine can contribute to healthier, lustrous hair.

Neem face mask: Take 8-10 fresh neem leaves, 2 teaspoons of sandalwood powder, 1/4 cup of cucumber pulp, 1 teaspoon of curd, and 1 teaspoon of honey. Begin by grinding the neem leaves into a fine paste. Then, mix the neem paste with sandalwood powder and cucumber pulp until well combined. Add honey to the mixture and continue mixing until it forms a soft paste. Apply this paste to your face and neck, ensuring even coverage. Allow it to dry for 15-20 minutes. Finally, rinse off the pack with cold water and gently pat your face dry. This natural face mask can be beneficial in preventing acne and promoting clearer skin during the summer season.

Lemon-aloe vera face pack: Make a smooth paste by mixing 4 tablespoons of lemon juice, 1/2 cup of gram flour, and 1/2 teaspoon of aloe vera gel. Apply the paste evenly on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes. Once the time is up, rinse off the paste with water. This method can effectively help in reducing oiliness and leave your skin feeling refreshed.

Oatmeal face scrub: For effective exfoliation and removal of dead skin, prepare a scrub using oatmeal powder and sugar. Create a soft paste by combining 1/2 cup of rice flour and 4 teaspoons of sugar, adding milk, curd, or water as needed to achieve the desired consistency. Apply the paste onto your face using a brush or your fingers, ensuring even coverage. Scrub gently in a circular motion for 5-10 minutes and then rinse it off with water. This gentle exfoliating treatment will leave your skin feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

Hibiscus-neem scrub: Take a pinch of turmeric powder, a handful of fresh neem leaves, 2 hibiscus flowers, 1 tablespoon of honey, and 2 tablespoons of yogurt. Grind the neem leaves and hibiscus flowers to form a paste. In a bowl, combine the neem and hibiscus paste with turmeric powder, honey, and yogurt, ensuring a smooth consistency. Apply the scrub to your face, gently massaging it in circular motions, paying extra attention to oily or acne-prone areas. Allow the scrub to sit on your skin for 10-15 minutes, letting the ingredients work their magic. Rinse off the scrub using lukewarm water, followed by a splash of cold water to close your pores. Gently pat your face dry and follow up with a moisturiser to retain hydration.

Fenugreek face pack: Fenugreek lends numerous benefits to the skin. When used as a paste, it has the ability to alleviate acne, skin rashes, and pimples. Make a paste by grinding a handful of fresh fenugreek leaves and mixing it with a tablespoon of honey. This natural remedy can be applied to the face (even the scalp) to promote clear and healthy skin and prevent skin eruptions.