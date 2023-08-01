Home remedy for allergies, eye infections, sore throat: 8 amazing health benefits of rice water

Health benefits of rice water: Electrolytes, such as potassium and sodium, in rice water help restore lost fluids, especially during hot weather or after physical activity (Image: Canva)

It's a magic potion you never took seriously. Rather, given its humble, non-glamorous appearance, chances are that your fitness coach or dietitian never suggested you should have it regularly. But here's the clincher. Rice water, the simple but effective liquid you get from rinsing or boiling rice, has been used for centuries for its incredible health and beauty benefits. It's packed with vitamins and minerals that nourish your body and mind, it helps you digest your food better and calms your stomach when it's upset, and... it acts as a natural toner for your skin and strengthens your hair.

Also read | Ayurveda and home remedy must-have: This shrub controls diabetes, aids digestion, boosts immunity

There's more. Rice water has anti-ageing and anti-inflammatory properties, has skin-lightening effects, and even protects against the skin radiation and damage when exposed to sun.

Here's taking a look at some more health benefits of rice water.

Mitigates sore throat: Gargling with warm rice water helps soothe the throat. The mild starch content helps coat the throat, reducing irritation and relieving discomfort caused by throat infections.

Eases eye infections: Using cooled and strained rice water as an eye compress can help treat minor eye irritations like redness or puffiness. Also, rice water can provide comfort to tired and irritated eyes. The cool temperature of the compress can further reduce swelling and promote relaxation around the ocular area.

Also read: Dry eyes, dark circles, infections: Home remedies and diet tips to protect your eyes

Treats allergic reaction: Rice water's natural anti-inflammatory properties can effectively reduce redness and provide soothing relief for mild skin irritations caused by allergies or contact with irritants. Applying rice water to the affected areas offers comfort.

Protects skin: Applying rice water as a face mask can help improve skin texture and reduce redness. The face mask may also temporarily brighten, making the skin appear more radiant. Alongside, substances found in rice and its parts can be beneficial for making skincare and cosmetic products.

Also read: Turmeric, the go-to herb in every home remedy for aches, pains or wounds

Cures bug bite: The anti-inflammatory properties of rice water can ease discomfort caused by bug bites. Applying rice water to the affected area can reduce swelling and relieve itching, promoting faster healing.

Repairs hair and scalp: Rice water contains proteins that strengthen hair strands reducing breakage and promoting healthier-looking hair. As a hair rinse after shampooing, it adds shine and softness, making hair more manageable. Moreover, rice water's hydrating properties offer a soothing remedy for those with a dry or itchy scalp, alleviating irritation and reducing flakiness to maintain a healthy scalp.

Also read | Home remedies: 6 health benefits of drinking ginger tea

Aids in digestion: Rice water's mild and easily digestible nature makes it an effective remedy for upset stomach and indigestion. The soluble starches in rice water can help bulk up loose stools, making it beneficial for easing diarrhoea symptoms. It provides a comforting and gentle solution to digestive problems, making it a valuable addition to your wellness routine.

Keeps you hydrated: The electrolytes, such as potassium and sodium, in rice water help restore lost fluids, especially during hot weather or after physical activity. Thus, adding rice water into your everyday routine can be a great way to stay refreshed and hydrated. Along with hydration, rice water offers essential vitamins and minerals, providing an added boost of nourishment to the body.