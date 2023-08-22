Health benefits of dates: It's a powerhouse of antioxidant, anti-tumour, anti-inflammatory properties

Health benefits of date fruits: Eating dates helps in the reduction of cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, and improving blood vessel function (Image: Canva)

If you are someone who leans towards natural remedies, it's time to make a "date" with a truly remarkable fruit – the date itself! Why? Because beneath its sweet exterior lies a powerhouse of antioxidant, anti-tumour, and anti-inflammatory properties.

Date fruits, scientifically known as Phoenix dactylifera, have been used to prevent diseases. Studies have found that the elements inside dates have strong antioxidant, anti-tumour, and anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help prevent damage in the body, fight against tumours, and reduce swelling.

Here a few reasons why you should gorge on date fruits.

Imparts anti-inflammatory effects: Inflammation within the body plays a vital role in the progression of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and specific types of cancers. Dates contain compounds with anti-inflammatory properties, such as flavonoids and phenolic acids that help reduce inflammation in the body.

Offers anti-oxidant properties: Antioxidants work to counteract harmful free radicals in the body, which can lead to cell damage and contribute to the advancement of conditions like neurodegenerative diseases and age-related health issues. Consuming dates can help prevent these conditions as these fruits are rich in antioxidants, including vitamin C, vitamin E, and various phytochemicals.

Fosters cardiovascular health: You know that ensuring a healthy heart is important. Along with other things, introducing date fruits into your diet helps foster better cardiovascular well-being. Eating dates helps in the reduction of cholesterol levels, lowering blood pressure, and improving blood vessel function. The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of date fruits work in harmony to shield the heart and reduce the likelihood of heart disease.

Improves digestive health: Fibre plays a critical role in keeping your bowel movements regular, preventing constipation, and maintaining a balanced gut microbiome. These reasons alone make consuming dates a wise choice, as they are packed with dietary fibre. What's more, dates also have prebiotic qualities that encourage the growth of helpful gut bacteria.

Regulates blood sugar: In addition to enhancing gut health, the fibre and nutrients found in dates work to slow down the absorption of sugar, aiding in the regulation of blood sugar levels. This effect is achieved due to the relatively low glycemic index (GI) of these fruits compared to other sugary foods. Studies suggest that consuming two to three servings daily benefits diabetes patients. So, if you have diabetes or are at risk of developing diabetes, including dates may be a good option.

Supports immune system: Maintaining a robust immune system is essential to fend off infections and illnesses. Date fruits contain immune-supporting vitamins and minerals like vitamin C and zinc that help in supporting the immune system.

Moderation is the key

Dates are tasty and can be paired with cookies, muffins, almonds, nut butter, and other foods. But remember, dates have calories and their sweetness can lead to overeating. So, it's a good idea to enjoy them in small portions to savour their flavour without going overboard.