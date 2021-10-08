MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsHealth & Fitness

Free pharmacy at Delhi AIIMS to remain open on Sundays and public holidays too

Previously, the generic pharmacy shop at AIIMS, New Delhi would remain closed on Sundays and government holidays.

Moneycontrol News
October 08, 2021 / 05:22 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

The free drug distribution pharmacy shop of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will now be open on all holidays and Sundays.

Previously, the shop would remain closed on Sundays and government holidays. Now, on Sundays and holidays, the shop will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm.

The free generic pharmacy shop is managed by HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“On Sundays and public holidays when OPD remains closed at least four counters should remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. This will help to cater to follow-up patients and patients staying closer to AIIMS,” said a letter by HLL lifecare limited to the AIIMS director. The facility will start this Sunday.

The pharmacy was inaugurated in March 2014 by the then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Close
The pharmacy is the first centralised, medicine supply system across different departments and specialty centres at the institute.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AIIMS Delhi #Business #Current Affairs #HLL Lifecare #India #Pharmacy
first published: Oct 8, 2021 05:22 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.