Free pharmacy at Delhi AIIMS to remain open on Sundays and public holidays too

The free drug distribution pharmacy shop of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will now be open on all holidays and Sundays.

Previously, the shop would remain closed on Sundays and government holidays. Now, on Sundays and holidays, the shop will remain open from 9 am to 4 pm.

The free generic pharmacy shop is managed by HLL Lifecare Limited, a PSU under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“On Sundays and public holidays when OPD remains closed at least four counters should remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. This will help to cater to follow-up patients and patients staying closer to AIIMS,” said a letter by HLL lifecare limited to the AIIMS director. The facility will start this Sunday.

The pharmacy was inaugurated in March 2014 by the then Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The pharmacy is the first centralised, medicine supply system across different departments and specialty centres at the institute.