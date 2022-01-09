Fit to Lead | Srinath Rajam: "The old way isn’t coming back, be flexible. Learn to sell via Zoom"

TVS & Sons director and Kwik Patch chairman Srinath Rajam (centre) goes on 100km cycling rides with 3,000m elevation gain four times a year.

Note to readers: Fit to lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

His family business is all about motorbikes but Srinath Rajam - director, TVS & Sons; chairman, Kwik Patch; and a member of the TVS family -prefers bikes without an engine. Cycling is something he is passionate about; he even coaches young cyclists.

Rajam studied at Mayo College Ajmer where “sports and competing to win were a part of life” and he never gave that up. He was a competitive runner but after an injury brought running to a halt he took up cycling, which is one of the lowest impact endurance sports out there.

Rajam also loves playing bridge and that helps him keep his mind agile. “Since February (2021), bridge occupies 2-3 hours of my day… it is an overpowering passion and, besides work, keeps me mentally fit,” he says.

In these uncertain times, his advise is to take it one day at a time. “No one got to be 20 pounds overweight in a week, it isn’t going to come off in a week, there are no magic fixes. Focus on the process and good things will happen,” he says.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

Fitness is…

Let’s first define fitness. Most look at a bodybuilder… bulging muscles, trim waistline… and assume that is what being fit is. This is like a car with a “rotten engine” just given a shiny new coat of paint. To me fitness (and good health) are best described as heart health, flexibility and range of motion, strength and a body in balance and adequate agility and coordination. Body fat percentage is also important—men ought to be under 15% and women under 20% with the outer limit being plus 5% for both.

I target 13-15 hours (cardio 9-12 hours, strength 2 hours, yoga 2.5 hours) of exercise every week. I throttle this down to 6-7 hours of easy intensity workout every third week for recovery.

Favourite fitness activity?

Cycling solo in the hills for sure. The feel of the wind in my face is a drug.

The toughest…

Metabolic resistance training. I have to drag myself to the gym to do this. Also, the quarter-yearly 100km cycle rides with 3,000m elevation gain that I do with other cyclists to push the boundaries. I try to intentionally stress every cell in my body. I love the mental challenge of this.

Your new normal…

I was a total “factory guy”, who relished engaging with people on the production floor. The commute plus the time at the manufacturing plants thrice a week is now almost gone. I miss the buzz and excitement of the factory floor, but I’ve learnt to manage, coach and mentor via Zoom. Building and nurturing a winning corporate culture remotely is pretty much impossible and this is the single biggest drawback of work from home for me.

Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of current times?

Work is stress…no escape here, it’s how one handles stress. How do stress, a complaining customer or supply chain bottlenecks and a zillion other things affect me? Rather, do I let these things affect me? Having lots of resilience and mental strength—qualities I developed at boarding school and inherited from my mother—allow me to take it all without batting an eyelid and move on.

What is the one change you would encourage your teammates to make, to take on the current challenges?

The old way isn’t coming back, be flexible. Learn to sell via Zoom, do everything remote, use technology to get the job done. Reinvent everything, introspect and be willing to change.

Leadership lessons in your fitness journey?

Several. Consistency. Be a role model. Single-minded focus. Rain or shine, get your arse out of the door. If it’s a part of the plan, then do it.

No one can get fit in a week. It takes discipline, passion, dedication, consistency. It’s the same at work. World-class companies are not built in a day but over decades… it takes sweat and hard work, I try to bring the same mindset to business.

TVS Srinath Rajam (left)

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

Being fit and looking fit all radiate self-confidence and to some extent enhance self esteem. You need to like the person you see in the mirror.

Your leadership style.

A people person with the right balance between business and compassion who does the basics right. Be a good person, be just and fair at all times. Communicate relentlessly, genuinely appreciate good performance, be accessible to all.

Work-life balance...

I’ve trained and empowered my team which gives me lots of time to pursue my passions. I believe in team-based management. No one likes it when I’m breathing down their necks. Weekly progress updates with the key people gets the job done. I’m rigid about the team following a daily/weekly Process of Management. It works well for a Rs 100-crore company.

Challenges for 2022…

The TVS family has signed an amicable separation agreement after 111 years together. The Rajam family, 25% owners of TVS & Sons, has to chart its own identity and way forward. So, we are just starting phase 1 of our family.