Fit To Lead | CoinSwitch's Ashish Singhal: Prioritising self-care is essential for overall success

Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch

Note to readers: Fit to Lead is a series of interviews with business leaders on their approach to fitness, leadership and navigating the new normal.

CoinSwitch CEO and co-founder Ashish Singhal was a studious and serious boy growing up in Meerut, a small town about three hours away from New Delhi. His life was going as expected: a computer science engineering degree, a job in Amazon, living in Bengaluru. But then the entrepreneurship bug got him and he launched Urban Tailor, an unsuccessful venture in home tailoring services. He wrapped it up quickly and joined LivSpace in 2016.

However, Singhal, 34, is a hacker before anything else. “My two co-founders and I have been friends for 16 years and together we have won almost all hacking competitions in India,” says Singhal over a patchy video call. He and his friends had created a hack to trade in blockchain and crypto currencies. “That hack was so successful that we decided to make it public and founded CoinSwitch in 2017. It started out as an aggregator and then evolved to become the platform that it is today,” he recalls. Today, CoinSwitch has 20 million users and Singhal’s aim is to get the millions of Indians who have on average Rs 100,000 lying “dormant” in the bank to try new ways of investing such as crypto currency.

Life in a start-up is exciting but hectic and for those who run one, work never stops. For Singhal, exercising was “time away from work.” Moreover, his way of coping with stress was to turn to food. Before he knew it, he weighed 100 kg. That’s when he made a conscious decision to pay more attention to his mental and physical health. He is back to playing badminton, walks every day and has started learning tennis and swimming. Singhal, who lives in Bengaluru, has also realised how important it is to prioritise mental health and to ensure eight hours of quality sleep each night. “Making these habits a part of my routine has been really beneficial for both my personal and professional life,” he said. Edited excerpts from an interview:

Your fitness routine…

A daily 45-minute walk, eating healthy, and practising meditation.

Favourite fitness activity…

Badminton, at this point in time. I play with friends in my gated community in the evenings multiple times a week. I'm planning on taking up tennis and swimming, too.

The toughest?

Eating healthier. I used to cope with stressful situations by overeating. That led to high blood pressure and cholesterol and weight gain. But, through a lot of trial and error and some education on how to eat in a healthier way, I've noticed a significant improvement in how I feel overall.

The new normal for you…

Personally, the best way forward is to go back to a pre-pandemic work environment where we were all collaborating in person. There's just something about being physically present with your coworkers that helps foster a stronger sense of connection and can lead to a more collaborative culture overall. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.

Has your fitness routine helped you navigate the uncertainties of recent times?

Since I started making a deliberate effort to prioritise my health, my productivity has increased. While continuing to put in the same amount of hours, I've seen a substantial improvement in my creativity and efficiency.

One change you would encourage your teammates to make to take on the current challenges?

I'm all about encouraging my colleagues to prioritise their physical and mental health. It's important to promote healthy habits not just in the workplace, but outside, too. We've established programmes at our organisation that provide access to resources and support for anyone who needs guidance or assistance. I truly believe that when we take care of ourselves, we’re better equipped to show up and do our best work.

Any leadership lessons in your fitness journey?

It has taught me the value of celebrating small victories along the way. Whether it's setting a new personal record, improving my form, or completing a particularly tough workout, small wins have helped me build momentum and ultimately achieve bigger goals.

This same principle applies to all aspects of life. When we break down our larger objectives into smaller, more manageable tasks, we can build a sense of progress and accomplishment that propels us towards success. It can be easy to get overwhelmed or discouraged by a big goal, but by focusing on incremental success, we can stay motivated and encouraged to keep pushing forward.

So whether it's in the gym or in the office, it’s important to celebrate those small victories along the way. They all add up and help us achieve greatness.

What impact does your image of a 'fit leader' have on your team?

By demonstrating that self-care is a priority, I can show my team that taking care of ourselves is an essential aspect of overall success. I hope that this mindset can motivate my team members and create a culture of wellness within the workplace.

Personally, I strive to embody discipline, dedication, and perseverance through my own fitness pursuits, and I hope to inspire my team members to apply these same principles to their own work and goals.

Has being fit helped you become a better leader?

By prioritising regular exercise and healthy habits, I have been able to improve the overall quality of my life in a number of ways. I have noticed a significant increase in my energy levels. I feel more awake and alert throughout the day. It has also improved my overall stamina and endurance. This has allowed me to tackle my daily tasks with greater efficiency and enthusiasm, both in my personal and professional life. In addition, I have found that prioritising my health and wellness has also had a positive impact on my mental clarity and focus.

Goals and challenges for the next year…

At CoinSwitch, we're all working together to achieve our goal of becoming a leading wealth-tech platform. As for me, I've set a personal goal of acquiring one new skill every quarter. Right now, I'm concentrating on improving my tennis-playing and swimming abilities.