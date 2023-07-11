Daily diet: 5 health benefits of alkaline foods

Alkaline diet may include nutrient-loaded food items like lots of green leafy vegetables, whole grains, pulses, berries, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and good organic ingredients (Image: Canva)

One of the biggest gastronomical breakouts in recent years, the alkaline diet has gained popularity across the board due to its potential health benefits. These foods, typically plant-based and low in acid-forming compounds, are believed to help restore the body's pH balance and promote overall wellness. Human body works at its best when in an alkaline state (between pH 7.35-7.45).

To help reduce the quantity of acidic content in the body and maintain a balance, health-conscious people have started incorporating alkaline foods into their diet. Alkaline diet may include nutrient-loaded food items like lots of green leafy vegetables, whole grains, pulses, berries, citrus fruits, nuts, seeds, and good organic ingredients. It also means cutting back on meat, processed food, and alcohol. With a variety of health benefits, from weight loss to stronger immunity, alkaline foods have a number of health benefits:

1. Promotes a balanced pH level:

The body's pH level refers to its acidity or alkalinity. A pH value of 7 is considered neutral, while values below 7 indicate acidity and values above 7 indicate alkalinity. Alkaline foods, such as leafy greens, vegetables, and fruits, have an alkalising effect on the body, helping to maintain a slightly alkaline pH. A balanced pH level is essential for optimal cellular function, enzyme activity, and overall bodily functions.

2. Supports bone health:

Consuming alkaline foods can contribute to better bone health. Acidic foods, such as processed meats and refined grains, may increase the body's acid load, leading to mineral loss from bones. On the other hand, alkaline foods, like almonds and tofu, are rich in essential minerals like calcium, magnesium, and potassium. These minerals are vital for maintaining strong bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

3. Enhances digestive health:

Alkaline foods are often high in fibre, which promotes healthy digestion and prevents constipation. Cruciferous vegetables and fruits like apples and berries are excellent sources of dietary fibre. Adequate fibre intake helps regulate bowel movements, supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, and reduces the risk of gastrointestinal disorders such as diverticulosis and colorectal cancer.

4. Boosts immune function:

A strong immune system is vital for defending the body against infections and diseases. Alkaline foods are rich in immune-boosting nutrients, such as vitamins A, C, and E, as well as antioxidants. These nutrients help strengthen the immune response, neutralise harmful free radicals, and reduce chronic inflammation, which may help lower the risk of developing cancer.

5. Supports weight management:

By incorporating alkaline foods into your diet, you can maintain a healthy weight and support overall metabolic function. High-fibre foods promote satiety, helping you feel fuller for longer and reducing the likelihood of overeating. Additionally, alkaline foods are generally nutrient-dense, providing essential vitamins and minerals without excessive calories.