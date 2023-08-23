Home remedies for long hair: 5 amazing benefits of using clove oil for hair

Health benefits of clove oil: Rich in eugenol, a compound known for its stimulating properties, clove oil can promote blood circulation in the scalp (Image: Canva)

When it comes to natural remedies for hair care, the list is quite endless. But among the array of options, clove oil stands out as a potent elixir for your tresses. This essential oil, derived from the flower buds of the clove plant (Syzygium aromaticum), has been used for centuries for its therapeutic properties. Packed with natural compounds, this aromatic oil can be a game-changer in your hair care regimen, offering these amazing benefits for hair care that go well beyond its renowned culinary and aromatic uses.

1. Promotes hair growth

Are you looking to enhance the lushness of your locks? Rich in eugenol, a compound known for its stimulating properties, clove oil can promote blood circulation in the scalp. Improved blood flow means better nutrient delivery to hair follicles, which in turn encourages healthy hair growth. Massaging diluted clove oil onto your scalp can invigorate hair follicles and pave the way for stronger, longer hair.

2. Strengthens roots and prevents hair loss

Brittle hair prone to breakage and excessive hair loss can be a thing of the past with clove oil. This oil is packed with essential nutrients like vitamins and minerals that are crucial for maintaining hair strength. Clove oil can also help balance the natural oil production in your scalp, preventing both excessive dryness and greasiness. Regular use of clove oil can result in stronger, more resilient hair that is less prone to breakage.

3. Treats dandruff and scalp issues

Struggling with an itchy scalp and persistent dandruff? Clove oil's antimicrobial and antifungal properties can come to the rescue. These properties help combat the yeast responsible for dandruff, soothe an irritated scalp, and reduce flakiness. When mixed with a carrier oil such as coconut oil, clove oil can be applied as a nourishing hair mask. Let it sit for 30 minutes before rinsing to experience relief from dandruff and an improved scalp condition.

4. Adds luster and shine

Dull, lackluster hair can be a result of environmental stressors, product buildup, or even a nutrient-deficient scalp. Clove oil can help restore that radiant shine to your hair. It works by gently cleansing the scalp, removing excess oil and impurities that might be weighing your hair down. Additionally, the natural compounds in clove oil enhance hair texture and create a luminous, glossy appearance.

5. Enhances natural hair colour

Increased stress and unhealthy lifestyles these days are leading to premature graying of hair in middle-aged or even young people. Thanks to its high eugenol content, clove oil can come to the rescue and act as a natural hair colour enhancer. Eugenol has antioxidant properties that can protect your hair shafts and follicles from oxidation damage. Clove oil can infuse a warm hue and dimension, especially if you have dark hair.

How to use clove oil for hair:

Dilution: Essential oils are potent and should never be applied directly to the skin or scalp. Mix a few drops of clove oil with a carrier oil such as coconut, jojoba, or almond oil. A general guideline is to use about 2-3 drops of clove oil per tablespoon of carrier oil.

Scalp Massage: Gently massage the diluted clove oil onto your scalp using your fingertips. This will promote blood circulation and ensure even distribution of the oil.

Hair Mask: To treat dandruff or enhance shine, mix diluted clove oil with a carrier oil and apply it as a hair mask. Wrap your hair in a warm towel and leave the mask on for about 30 minutes before washing it out.

Leave-In Conditioner: For a lightweight conditioning treatment, add a few drops of diluted clove oil to a spray bottle filled with water. Spray this mixture onto your hair after shampooing, and don't rinse.

Incorporating clove oil into your hair care routine can yield remarkable results over time. However, it's important to note that individual sensitivities to essential oils vary, so perform a patch test before applying clove oil to your scalp.