ASG Eye Hospitals enters Haryana, expands footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Expanding its domestic footprint in northern India, ASG Eye Hospitals on November 9 announced partnerships with two leading eye hospitals in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The ASG Eye Hospitals has partnered with Kapil Eye Hospital in Ambala and Garg Ophthalmic Centre in Lucknow, taking its domestic footprint to 50 eye hospitals.

“We look at these acquisitions as partnerships where we can provide our expertise in scaling up operations and create synergies with our pan-India network. We will continue to evaluate opportunities for organic and inorganic growth to reach 200 hospitals within the next 36 months as we continue with our doctor-led model of eye care,” said Dr Arun Singhvi, Chairman and Managing Director, ASG Hospital Pvt. Ltd. (ASG Eye Hospitals).

Kapil Vohra, Medical Director, Kapil Eye Hospitals said his healthcare facility aims to provide the same level of eye care in Ambala as that is available in the big metros like Mumbai and Delhi.

“We are glad to join hands with Dr Singhvi and ASG Eye Hospitals, who share the same vision and look forward to growing together while providing the best of eye care to the people of Ambala and the surrounding region,” Vohra added.

Dr VK Garg, Eye Specialist and Ophthalmic Surgeon, Garg Ophthalmic Centre, Lucknow said, “We look forward to this association with ASG Eye Hospitals. Together, we shall ensure that a specialist team comprising the best ophthalmic talent delivers comprehensive eye care services using the latest technology to patients in and around Lucknow, all under one roof.”

The partnership comes after ASG’s successful fundraising of Rs 1,500 crore in July 2022 from General Atlantic and Kedaara Capital.