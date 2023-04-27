8 common sunscreen myths, debunked by dermatologists and skincare specialists

While shopping for a sunscreen, look for broad-spectrum products that offer UVA and UVB protection (Image: Pixabay)

Summer is upon us and how! At a time when most parts of India is experiencing heat wave conditions, and with weather forecasts predicting hot days ahead of us, it is important to follow a dedicated skin care routine to avoid tanning and other skin problems. Summer is the time when the damaging sun rays is at its strongest, and it is critical that you choose a sunscreen based on your skin type for maximum protection.

But how do you choose the best sunscreen that suits your skin type? The information overload when it comes to choosing the best sunscreen for your skin - mineral or chemical, tinted, oil-free or ultra-rich formulations, when to wear it, how much you need to apply and more - could be overwhelming at times. Add to this confusion all the myths surrounding sunscreens or the efficacy of various formulations in protecting your skin. It is, indeed, a recipe for disaster.

If you, too, are confused, here's help: cut through the clutter with what dermatologists and skincare experts have to say about these common sunscreen myths.

Sunscreen should be reapplied at least every two to four hours (Image: Pixabay)

Myth 1: You don't need to use sunscreen on a cloudy day

Fact: Even on cloudy days, up to 80 percent of the sun's UV rays can penetrate through the clouds and reach your skin, says Monica Chahar, Chief Dermatologist and Director of Skin Decor, New Delhi. That means you can still get burned and damage your skin, even if you can't see the sun.

Myth 2: The protection is better if the SPF is higher

Fact: While it is true that a higher SPF offers greater protection from UVB radiation, it is necessary to keep in mind that SPF only measures UVB radiation protection and not UVA radiation, says Dr Akriti Gupta, Cosmetic Dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic, New Delhi. She says that skin damage and an elevated risk of skin cancer can both be brought on by UVA radiation. As a result, look for broad-spectrum sunscreens that offer UVA and UVB protection.

Myth 3: All sunscreens are created equal

Fact: Not all sunscreens are created equal. Some can actually do more harm than good. Look for sunscreens that are labelled as "broad-spectrum," which means they protect against both UVA and UVB rays, says Chahar. Additionally, choose a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30, and make sure to reapply every two hours or after swimming or sweating.

Not using sunscreen is far more likely to cause skin cancer than using it, say experts (Image: Pixabay)

Myth 4: Dark-skinned people do not require sunscreen

Fact: Some people hold the opinion that people with darker skin types do not need to use sunscreen and their arguments are that melanin can diffuse UVB rays and, to a certain extent, defend against sunburns. However, despite having greater UV protection, those with darker skin should still apply a full-spectrum sunscreen, says Gupta. Melanin does not effectively resist UVA damage, which can cause early aging and wrinkles in the skin. Additionally, melanin won't shield the skin from prolonged contact with the sun without protection. Additionally, those with darker skin are not shielded against skin cancer.

Myth 5: Sunscreen is toxic and can cause cancer

Fact: While some people worry about the chemicals in sunscreen, the truth is that they are generally safe and heavily regulated by the FDA, says Chahar. Not using sunscreen is far more likely to cause skin cancer than using it.

Myth 6: You only need to apply sunscreen once and it will last the entire day

Fact: Many believe that one application of sunscreen will provide all-day protection. However, the fact is that sunscreen loses its effectiveness quickly since it degrades in the light hence sunscreen should be reapplied at least every two to four hours.

Myth 7: Sunscreen is waterproof

Fact: No sunscreen is 100 percent water-resistant, says Gupta. Even though some sunscreens might be water-resistant, it's still essential to reapply after swimming or perspiring. After being in the water, one should always reapply water-resistant sunscreen. Also, before entering the water, give sunscreen at least 10 to 15 minutes to absorb into the skin, she says.

Myth 8: Vitamin D absorption will be hampered by sunscreen

Fact: An essential ingredient for human wellness is vitamin D which is produced naturally by the body when exposed to UV radiation. UV rays are, however, blocked by sunscreen. So, in theory, wearing sunscreen constantly would prevent someone from obtaining the right amounts of vitamin D. However, sunlight may pass through clothing and also sunscreens degrade over time so according to dermatologists and scientists, the body can produce enough vitamin D with just 5 to 30 minutes of daily sun exposure.

Adds Dr Akriti Gupta, “People can use sunscreen more efficiently if they are aware of the facts behind these fallacies. Look for broad-spectrum sunscreens that provide UVA and UVB radiation protection. Although sunscreen can dramatically lower your risk of skin cancer and harm to the skin, it cannot offer full protection. To further lower your risk, look for shade, put on protective clothing, and steer clear of high solar hours.”