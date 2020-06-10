Unlock 1.0 | Take a look at the array of deals that electronics makers have for old and new customers

Electronic appliance makers are trying hard to lure customers back even as financial uncertainty and the fear of coronavirus is forcing buyers to hold off purchase decisions. An array of deals such as online demonstrations and extended warranties for products are on offer to existing as well as new customers.

The COVID-led nationwide lockdown from March 25 to June 30 restricted stores from opening up. But appliance makers are busy promoting offers such as e-visit of stores with virtual demonstrations to extended warranties and testing of products before purchase.

Here are some major offers to new and old customers:

Extended warranty

Appliance makers including Samsung, LG, Honor and Haier have extended the product warranties by one to three months. This means if any of the products have to undergo repairs during this phase, customers wouldn’t have to pay for it.

Keeping in mind the current situation, Samsung India said the company has extended the standard warranty across the product portfolio until June 15, 2020. Samsung products whose warranty expired in the period between March 20 and May 31, 2020.

Similarly, Honor had also announced that it is extending the warranty period till June 30, 2020, for all its phones, wearables, headsets and accessories whose warranties expire between March 21 and June 21.

Among the white goods firms, Haier has extended warranty on all its products expiring in March and April 2020, will be further extended to two months after the lockdown is lifted.

No-cost EMI

On the one hand, customers are unable to visit the stores to buy products while on the other the spate of job loss and pay cuts have made buyers reluctant to purchase non-essentials like appliances.

To enable this, no-cost EMIs are being offered to customers to buy products. For instance, Croma is offering no-cost EMI up to six months and Rs 5,000 cashback on HDFC Bank cards for the purchase of iPhones starting at Rs 42,500.

Further, there is also an offer of 12 months no-cost EMI on home appliances and six months no-cost EMI on digital gadgets like headphones, laptops and smartwatches.

Unlike regular EMIs where an interest rate is charged, no-cost EMIs is a system where customers only pay the exact product price over a fixed repayment period.

Test before buying

LG is offering a ‘Try and Buy’ offer for its premium G8x ThinQ. As the name suggests, the offer allows you to try the phone for seven days before purchasing it.

In order to avail this offer, participants will have to select a nearby store on LG’s website, fill in their name and contact details and send in a request on the site. Users will then get a promotion code via SMS, which will have to be shown at the store. Participants will also have to fill a consent form, accepting LG’s terms and conditions.

Interested customers will also have to pay an additional Rs 99 security deposit through a credit card, which will be refunded once you return the phone.

New product launches with special online offers

Since electronics like mobile phones and high-end televisions are aspirational products, a slew of launches has also been done over the past few weeks to encourage buying.

HMD Global has launched a second 43-inch variant of its 4K smart Nokia TV. In India, the 43-inch Nokia TV is priced in India at Rs 31,999. The TV will be available as a Flipkart exclusive with the first sale commencing on June 8.

Launch offers for the Nokia TV include a 10 percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz credit card transactions, Rs 1,500 off on Citi debit and credit card holders as well as no-cost EMI options that begin at Rs 2,667. Flipkart is also offering a six-month YouTube Premium free trial.

Similarly, special Samsung Days sale is already live on Flipkart and will conclude on June 12. The offers include cashback, no-cost EMI payment options and exclusive deals on Samsung Care+ plans. Samsung Care+ allows customers to stay protected beyond the standard warranty with accidental and liquid damage coverage for up to two years beyond the warranty.

All three phones in the Galaxy S20 lineup can be purchased with an instant Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can be purchased with a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. The company is also offering a Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 2,499.

Visiting stores has been a cause of concern and hence Godrej Appliances has launched a programme that enables its 25,000 trade partners to reach out to customers digitally.

This means a customer can virtually visit a store selling Godrej Appliances. Using video assistant tools, live demonstrations are offered to the customer by personnel present at the store at the time. Customers can take decisions to buy based on demonstrations of the appliance as well as product specifications given digitally to the customers.

E-servicing

The Coronavirus outbreak has also resulted in servicing centres of appliance makers shutting down temporarily. To ensure that appliance servicing is not hampered, white goods makers like Samsung, LG and Godrej Appliances are helping customers make use of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) videos to keep the products in shape.

