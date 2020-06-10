Flipkart Laptop Bonanza Sale is Live: Check out the best deals on Dell, Lenovo, Asus, Acer laptops

Flipkart has just announced several offers on gaming laptops and consumer notebooks. The Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale is live on the platform and will continue until June 13. Apart from offers on laptops from different price ranges, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent discount to Citi credit and debit cardholders (Up to Rs 2,000).

If you require a basic laptop, Lenovo’s Ideapad S145 is currently available for Rs 31,990 and comes with an 8th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. You can also get the laptop in the same configuration for Rs 28,990 if you opt for the AMD Ryzen 3 processor.

If you are looking for a good laptop under Rs 50,000 for work, we’d suggest going with the Asus VivoBook S Series, which offers an 8th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and hybrid storage (1TB HDD and 256GB SSD) for Rs 49,990. The VivoBook boasts a thin and light form factor and a 14-inch FHD (1080p) display.

The Dell Inspiron 5000 is another ideal pick for someone looking for a 2-in-1 laptop on a tight budget. For Rs 46,990, the Inspiron 5000 offers a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD with a 14-inch FHD (1080p) IPS touchscreen.

Casual gamers will be pleased to know that the Asus VivoBook gaming laptop is available for Rs 49,990. The VivoBook gaming notebook is an excellent machine for work and play. The model arrives with an 8th Gen Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen 3 SSD with a SATA HDD expansion slot and most importantly, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Graphics card.

Acer is also offering two budget gaming laptops in the form of the Aspire 7 and Nitro 5. The Nitro 5 starts from Rs 52,990 with the base model configured with an AMD Ryzen 5 quad-core processor, an Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU and 8GB of RAM. The Aspire 7 replaces the Ryzen CPU with a superior 9th Gen Intel Core i5 chip and opts for a 512GB SSD as opposed to a 1TB HDD on the Nitro 5. The Aspire 7 starts from Rs 54,990 look like a better deal on paper, but the Nitro 5’s cooling and form factor should give it an edge in competitive gaming.

For enthusiast gamers, MSI and Acer have two excellent options. The MSI GF65 Thin gaming laptop is priced at Rs 1,09,990, offering a 9th Gen Intel Core i7, an Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a super-fast 512GB SSD. The Acer Predator Helios 300 offers the same specs for the same price with hybrid storage instead (1TB HDD and 256GB SSD). You can also get the Helios 300 for Rs 89,990 with a Core i5 processor and GTX 1660Ti GPU; this would be an ideal configuration for competitive multiplayer gaming.

