you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Days goes live on Flipkart: Here are the best deals on Samsung Galaxy S20, S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite and others

The Samsung Days sale is already live on Flipkart and will conclude on June 12.

Carlsen Martin

Samsung has announced several offers on its smartphones, ranging from flagship all the way to budget. The Samsung Days sale is already live on Flipkart and will conclude on June 12. The offers include cashbacks, no-cost EMI payment options and exclusive deals on Samsung Care+ plans. Samsung Care+ allows customers to stay protected beyond the standard warranty with accidental and liquid damage coverage for up to 2 years beyond the warranty.

All three phones in the Galaxy S20 lineup can be purchased with an instant Rs 4,000 cashback with HDFC Bank cards. The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra can be purchased with a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. The company is also offering Samsung Care+ package for just Rs 2,499

You can avail a Rs 4,000 cashback and a 12-month no-cost EMI offer on purchase of the Galaxy S10 Lite through HDFC Bank. However, the 512GB variant of the S10 Lite only gets Rs 2,000 cashback. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also gets an instant cashback of Rs 2,000. The company is offering the Samsung Care+ package for Rs 2,299 on both the smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 and the recently launched Galaxy A31 can be purchased with up to a 12-month no-cost EMI offer. Additionally, customers who purchase these 2020 Galaxy A series models can avail Samsung Care+ packages at discounted rates. The Care+ package for the Galaxy A71 is available for Rs 1,149, while the Galaxy A51 and A31 Care+ packages are available at Rs 699.

On purchase of the recently launched Galaxy M11 and M01 smartphones, customers are entitled to Samsung Care+ package at just Rs 499. Samsung is also offering deals on Samsung tablets and wearables.

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 06:28 pm

tags #Flipkart #Samsung #smartphones

