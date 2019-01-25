Managing Money with Moneycontrol | Where should you invest: Stocks or MF?

While we all know investing in equity as an asset class is great for wealth creation over long-term, most investors get stuck with how to do this. Should you invest directly in stocks or take the mutual fund route. How to tackle the risk aspect?

Personal finance expert Rohit Shah, Founder - Getting you Rich joins in to help us know what's better for investors and where you should put your hard earned money for great returns. Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.