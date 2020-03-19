App
you are here: HomeNewsEye on indiaVideos
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas For Profit | Amid auto crisis, Ashok Leyland offers smooth ride

Shraddha Sharma talks about Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicles in India, offering smooth ride amid auto crisis.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

The automobile sector was already reeling under multiple blows and the Covid-19 outbreak is a brutal addition to it. Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicles in India had been struggling due to a bleak outlook for CV demand and economy slowdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Shraddha Sharma analyses the companies with potential to bounce back sharply once the dust settles and talks about Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicles in India, offering smooth ride amid auto crisis.

Watch the video for more.

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 08:20 pm

tags #automobile sector #coronavirus outbreak #India #video #World News

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

