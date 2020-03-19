Ideas For Profit | Amid auto crisis, Ashok Leyland offers smooth ride

The automobile sector was already reeling under multiple blows and the Covid-19 outbreak is a brutal addition to it. Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicles in India had been struggling due to a bleak outlook for CV demand and economy slowdown amid coronavirus outbreak.

Shraddha Sharma analyses the companies with potential to bounce back sharply once the dust settles and talks about Ashok Leyland, a leader in commercial vehicles in India, offering smooth ride amid auto crisis.