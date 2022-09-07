'Sufficient competition', TRAI decides against coercive measures to regulate cable TV

Representational image

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has decided to not take any coercive measures against cable TV distributors, saying there is enough competition in the sector.

The regulator did suggest that the government take suitable measures to promote sharing of cable infrastructure with telecom service providers to enable broadband services.

In its recommendations on ‘Monopoly/ Market Dominance in the Cable TV Services’ released on September 7, the regulator said there was no need for additional regulations to enhance competition.

“However, their developments may be monitored and interventions, as felt necessary, shall be considered at an appropriate time,” it said.

The government may issue necessary amendments to existing rules and guidelines to enable use of last-mile infrastructure created by cable operators or telecom service providers for promoting broadband connections, it said.

The government may also amend the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act 1995 to explicitly indicate the following: “Cable operators may strive to provide last mile access to access service providers/internet service providers in a fair, transparent and non-discriminatory manner for proliferation of broad band services.”

TRAI had first submitted its recommendations in November 2013 but was asked to reconsider since the media landscape underwent sweeping changes over the past few years.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had in a February 19, 2021 letter told TRAI that considerable time has passed since it had made the first recommendations on November 26, 2013. The media and entertainment landscape has changed drastically, particularly with the advent of new digital technologies in this sector, the ministry pointed out and requested the regulatory authority to provide a fresh set of recommendations on the matter.