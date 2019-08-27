App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 04:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LD slag is accumulating, need to find ways for commercial use: Secretary, Ministry of Steel

"Instead of inventing the wheel all over again, we need to have information sharing and collaboration. Ministry of Steel will be happy to act as a facilitator," she said.

Pramiti Lonkar @LonkarPramiti

Asking steel manufacturers to take a cue from their Japanese counterparts, Ruchika Chaudhry Govil, Joint Secretary Ministry of Steel, harped on the importance of using LD slag.


In an address at a conference organised by FICCI on 'Promoting Awareness and Usage of Iron & Steel Slag – Ushering in a New Era', she said that the government will facilitate experience sharing.


"If the world is producing LD slag and this waste material has an economic value and is being used by other countries. Instead of inventing the wheel all over again, we need to have information sharing and collaboration. Ministry of Steel will be happy to act as a facilitator," she said. 


 LD slag, a by-product of a steel making process, is not being used in India unlike the blast furnace slag, which is being commercially used in several applications, mainly by cement manufacturers.


She said that blast furnace slag is now utilised by the cement industry due to the constant efforts to make it economically viable.

"Cement industry has benefitted from the use of by-products as their energy requirements have gone down," said Govil.

Govil said that the Indian steel industry is looking at 300 million tonnes capacity by 2030 from the current capacity of about 140 million tonnes and this growth will lead to rise in by-products as well.  The government expects increase in the production of both blast furnace and LD slag from the current 27 million tonnes and 12 million tonnes per annum, respectively.

"LD slag has posed a problem for us as it is not being used at all. The LD slag has been accumulating over the years," she added, urging the industry to highlight the stumbling blocks and submit their comments invited by a task force constituted to identify usage of slag in the next two weeks.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:42 pm

tags #cement companies #India #policy #steel

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.