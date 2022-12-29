'Agro mall' in Lucknow will allow farmers to better brand their produce, sell at fair price: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to set up an 'agro mall' in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow for farmers to better brand their produce and sell them at a fair price.

Farmers will be able to sell fruits, vegetables and grains directly at the mall, which is proposed to be built at Gomtinagar's Vikalp Khand, according to a statement issued by the state government.

"Good quality fruits, vegetables and food grains will be available to consumers," the chief minister said and emphasised setting up of facilities where farmers can rest.

He said that "about 8,000 square metres of land available at Vikalp Khand in Gomtinagar would be appropriate for setting up a seven-storey modern agro mall".

"There should be proper arrangements for parking of vehicles for farmers and buyers at the mall," Adityanath said. On scientific development in agriculture, he said encouraging results are being seen in the use of tissue culture techniques in agriculture.

"To encourage this technique in the state, a tissue culture laboratory should be established to promote banana cultivation in Ayodhya. A detailed proposal should be prepared and presented in this regard," Adityanath said, according to the statement.

The chief minister issued the directions on Wednesday during the 166th meeting of the Board of Directors of the State Agricultural Produce Market Committee.

Adityanath also directed officials to make necessary amendments in the Mandi Rules for obtaining license for e-auction of agricultural produce on digital platforms.

The participation of the private sector will give new options to farmers and can also increase the income of the Mandi Parishad, he said.

In the current financial year, from April to November, the Mandi Parishad has earned more than Rs 972 crore, the statement said.

The chief minister said that of Rs 1,500 crore revenue collection should be the target for this financial year. Employees of the Mandi Parishad should be given the facility to get treatment in private and government hospitals, and payment at government rates according to the prevailing system for medical reimbursement, Adityanath said.

The state government is making efforts to encourage natural farming, he said, adding that "testing laboratories should be set up at all divisional headquarters for verification of organic and natural products according to international standards". Testing laboratories should be set up at Krishi Vigyan Kendras in a phased manner, the chief minister said.