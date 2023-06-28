English
    Buy EURINR; target of : 90.20 : June 28, 2023: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct, The Euro edged higher by 0.50% on Tuesday amid weak US dollar and rise in German 10 year bond yields.

    June 28, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST
    ICICI Direct's currency report on EURINR

    The Euro edged higher by 0.50% on Tuesday amid weak US dollar and rise in German 10 year bond yields. Further, ECB President Lagarde said, “It is unlikely that in the near future the central bank will be able to state with full confidence that peak rates have been reached • The Euro is likely to trade with a positive bias for the day amid rise in German bond yields and hawkish comments from ECB President Lagarde. EURUSD is likely to break the level of 1.0970 to continue its upward trend towards the level of 1.1000. EURINR is likely to trade in upward trend towards the level of 90.20.

    Intra-day strategy

    EURINR July futures contract (NSE)
    Buy EURINR in the range of 89.90-89.91
    Target: 90.20Stop Loss: 89.70
    Support: 89.70/89.60Resistance: 90.20/90.30
    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jun 28, 2023 09:27 am