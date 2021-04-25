IPL 2021 | SRH vs DC LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While Rishabh Pant's DC have won three of the four matches they have played so far this year, David Warner's SRH have secured just one win in four games they have played this season.

SRH lead DC 11-7 in the head-to-head battle.

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran and Sam Billings

