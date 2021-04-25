MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsCricket

IPL 2021 | SRH vs DC LIVE Score: Check ball-by-ball updates, full scorecard

IPL 2021 Score | SRH vs DC LIVE Cricket Score: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals are taking on David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 20 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Moneycontrol News
April 25, 2021 / 07:10 PM IST
File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

File image: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant during a match in 2020 (Image: Twitter/@IPL, BCCI)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 LIVE Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are facing the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 20 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

While Rishabh Pant's DC have won three of the four matches they have played so far this year, David Warner's SRH have secured just one win in four games they have played this season.

SRH lead DC 11-7 in the head-to-head battle.

SRH squad: David Warner (Captain), Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Sreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Virat Singh, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain and WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Lalit Yadav, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddarth, Tom Curran and Sam Billings

Close

Related stories

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2021 here

Follow the ball-by-ball updates and catch the full scorecard here:

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #cricket #DC #IPL #IPL 2021 #Sports #SRH
first published: Apr 25, 2021 07:10 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.