Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Gulbadin wins Toss, opts to bat; Pak name unchanged Playing XI

What has changed for Pakistan?

The incredible turnaround by this Pakistan side can be attributed to the inclusion of Haris Sohail at the expense of the miserably out-of-form Shoaib Malik which has lent both stability and flair to Pakistan's batting. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has also added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.

Haris Sohail has scores of 89 and 68 in the last two games while Shaheen has figures of 1/54 vs South Africa followed by 3/28 against New Zealand in that same period.