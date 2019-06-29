Jun 29, 2019 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019 Match: Gulbadin wins Toss, opts to bat; Pak name unchanged Playing XI
Catch all the live score and updates from match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and Afghanistan played at Headingley, Leeds.
Gulbadin and Rahmat walk out to open the batting. Imad Wasim has the ball for the first over. Pakistan opting to open the bowling with spin here.
The players are out on the field for the national anthems. We're just moments away from the first over.
There are some eerie similarities between Pakistan's World Cup 2019 campaign and the campaign in 1992 when they went on to lift the cup under the inspirational leadership of Imran Khan. Can this side go all the way? Well they'll have to get across this Afghanistan side first and hope some other results go their way.
Pakistan vs Afghanistan Playing XI:
Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (WK/C), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir and Shaheen Afridi.
Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib (C), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil (WK), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Sarfaraz Ahmed (Paksitan Captain): We wanted to bat first as well but toss is not in our hands. We'll now try to chase the target. We are focusing on this match, not focusing on the next game. Wahab is fine, he's playing today, hence we are playing with the same team.
Gulbadin Naib (Afghanistan Captain): The wicket looks good, it's a sunny day. The wicket will help the spinners in the second innings. Pakistan is a good side, they've played plenty of good games. We beat them in the warm-up so we'll put our 100 percent in this game. Hamid is back in the side, in place of Dawlat. We'll try to put a good total on the board, so that it's better for the spinners.
Toss: Afghanistan win Toss, opt to bat.
Yorkshire Cricket Ground Pitch Report: Speaking about the dimensions of the ground and the pitch Ian Bishop says, "Dimensions of the ground are very important for this game. If you are bowling from the Football stand end, the square boundaries are not very big, just over 60 metres. For the left handed batsmen, the fine leg boundary is just 58 metres. Bowling from the other end - 'the Kirkstall end' isn't different either, as the boundaries are again nearly 60 metres. The surface looks good with not much grass and a few cracks on it. The wicket will be a bit slow at the start but speed up as the game progresses. It might spin a bit but looks a good wicket to bat apart from the first few overs."
What has changed for Pakistan?
The incredible turnaround by this Pakistan side can be attributed to the inclusion of Haris Sohail at the expense of the miserably out-of-form Shoaib Malik which has lent both stability and flair to Pakistan's batting. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi has also added firepower to their bowling that is led by Mohammad Amir.
Haris Sohail has scores of 89 and 68 in the last two games while Shaheen has figures of 1/54 vs South Africa followed by 3/28 against New Zealand in that same period.
Check out what Afhanistan spinners Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman have to say in this interview with the ICC.
Team News: Pakistan have looked a much better side since they replaced Shoaib Malik and Hasan Ali with Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi. They'll most likely stick to the same winning combination.
Afghanistan replaced Aftab Alam with Sayed Ahmad Shirzad under 'exceptional circumstances' this week. A statement from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) later clarified that Alam had been sent back following a breach of ICC's disciplinary code but didn't elaborate on what the breach was.
The Pakistan fans are in high spirits outside the Yorkshire Cricket Ground, Headingley. Along with the Afghanistan fans they'll ensure a great atmosphere for a perfect game of cricket.
A couple of losses for hosts England against Sri Lanka and Australia, only brightened Pakistan's prospects of sealing what earlier seemed like an improbable semifinal berth. Today a win against Afghanistan will only further add to the pressure that England are under. The hosts cannot afford to slip-up in their last two games against India and New Zealand. With Pakistan just 1 point behind England the race is definitely on!
Staring at a possible league stage elimination after three defeats and a washout, Pakistan staged a remarkable comeback with wins over South Africa and New Zealand to keep their hopes alive.
The Pakistan cricket team will hope to continue their resurgent run when they play against an Afghanistan side who have failed to register a single victory at the ICC World Cup 2019.
Hello and welcome to our live blog of match 36 of the ICC Cricket World Cup between Pakistan and Afghanistan played at Headingley, Leeds.
