eye-on-india IPL 2021 CSK vs RR | Player of the match: Moeen Ali After losing their opening game, the Chennai Super Kings are back to winning ways with two consecutive victories. CSK beat the Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs on April 19. Moeen Ali picked up three wickets in three overs, conceding just seven runs. With 25 runs, he was also among the run-getters for Chennai.