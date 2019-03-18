App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2019 08:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2019: About Kuldeep, it's purely skill and no mystery says Piyush Chawla

Kuldeep's bowling has seen his stocks rise steadily rise in International cricket

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

There is no mystery behind meteoric rise of Kuldeep Yadav but purely his skill set says Piyush Chawla, who worked with the Chinaman bowler in his formative years with the UP Ranji team. Chawla, the senior Kolkata Knight Riders spinner, said Kuldeep never stopped improving and that was key in his rise.

"Kuldeep never labelled himself a mystery spinner. The term of being a mystery spinner is a myth. The main thing about Kuldeep is that he is a skillfull bowler. You need to make that skill powerful and Kuldeep is working on that," said Chawla.

"The main thing about Kuldeep is he is not afraid of getting hit. I worked a lot with him in UP and here in KKR as well."

Chawla reckons that Kuldeep and Yuzvendra Chahal will be able to make impact at the upcoming World cup.

"Kuldeep is bowling really well. He has been consistent in the last few months. With him and Chahal I think India has two wicket taking wrist spinners.

"If there are belters in the World Cup, the responsibility of the wrist spinners will increase. It is an advantage for the leg spinners even in belters,” he said.

Indian captain Virat Kohli recently said the players have to be smart in managing the workload during the IPL to avoid any kind of serious injuries before the World Cup and Chawla says every cricketer knows when to take a break.

"We all are professional cricketers. You only know how the body will react according to the workload. Every cricketer knows how much pressure they can take and when to take a break," said Chawla.

KKR is believed to have one of the best bowling units in the IPL and the veteran leg-spinner too feel they are good enough to excel on any any pitch.

"I think KKR has enough in their armoury to conquer any pitch. But obviously would love to play all the matches in Eden. I wish we play all our games here. I love the stadium and the support we receive there."

Chawla has a unique record of bowling more than 1000 dot balls in his KKR career.
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #2019 IPL #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL 2019 #Kuldeep Yadav

