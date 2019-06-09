India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: As it happened

That conclued the coverage of the match hope you enjoyed it. Join us tomorrow. Till then it is good-night!
Jun 09, 11:36 PM (IST)
Virat Kohli: A top, top win for us after losing that series in India. We came in with intent right from ball one. The opening p'ship was outstanding. It was an outstanding with the ball on a good batting track. You have to bowl well. You can't take things for granted. That 30 runs gives you the luxury. One of the top three getting hundred. We decided to send Hardik to cash in. For us if Shami has to play, it has to be overcast and proper bowling conditions. Very professional again. You hardly need to say anything to them.
Jun 09, 11:34 PM (IST)
Aaron Finch: They got 120 (sic) off the last 10 overs and that's a lot. There wasn't huge amount on offer. We could have dried up more. They bat very deep, you want to go for wickets. Just that type of a game, they outplayed us. You look at everything. You look for different combinations depending on the situation. We're starting to pick up the tempo; that's one mode of dismissal. They bowled well to him. He's a great bowler and he'll bounce back.
Jun 09, 11:27 PM (IST)
🇦🇺 - 316 ALL OUT, 🇮🇳 wins by 36 runs
5⃣0⃣th ODI win for #TeamIndia 🆚 Australia! Kohli & Co. put an end to Australia's 10-match winning streak👊😎
Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match: We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they'll be happy with this win.
Bhuvnehwar will bowl the last over. Carey is on strike. RUN OUT! Carey plays the first ball to sweeper cover and the batsman runs two but a good throw from the deep by Vijay Shankar catches Starc short of his crease at non-striker’s end. Carey plays the second ball behind square leg for a single. Adam Zampa is the new batsman. No runs off third ball. Zampa plays the fourth ball to point for a single. Carey plays the fifth ball to long off for a single. CAUGHT! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Zampa plays the ball in air and Jadeja takes a good catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
AUS 316 all-out after 50 overs
Jun 09, 11:14 PM (IST)
WICKET! Zampa c (sub)Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Zampa plays the ball in air and Jadeja takes a good catch.
Jun 09, 11:10 PM (IST)
WICKET! Starc run out (Shankar/Bhuvneshwar) 3(3)
Carey plays the first ball to sweeper cover and the batsman runs two but a good throw from the deep by Vijay Shankar catches Starc short of his crease at non-striker’s end.
Jun 09, 11:08 PM (IST)
Bumrah will bowl his last over. Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is again a dot ball. Third ball is a dot delivery again. 2 Byes. Carey goes for a wild swing on fourth ball but misses. Dhoni fails to collect the ball and the batsman runs 2.Fifth ball is a dot delivery again. Carey plays the last ball down the ground for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
AUS 312/8 after 49 overs
Jun 09, 11:04 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar continues. Carey is on strike. FOUR! Slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar and Carey pulls the ball for a boundary. Carey gets a single off the second ball. Mitchell Stac is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Starc plays the fourth ball to long on for a single. Carey plays the fifth ball to long on for another single. Starc plays the last ball for 2 runs. 9 runs off the over.
AUS 309/8 after 48 overs
Jun 09, 11:02 PM (IST)
FIFTY up for Carey! 50 (25)
Jun 09, 11:02 PM (IST)
FOUR! Slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar and Carey pulls the ball for a boundary.
Jun 09, 11:00 PM (IST)
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. Carey gets a single off the first ball. FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah and Cummins plays a late cut for a boundary. Cummins plays the third ball through cover and gets 2 runs. Cummins plays the fourth ball to leg side and gets a single. Carey plays the fifth ball down to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! Slower ball from Bumrah as Cummins goes for a wild swing but gets a thick edge. Dhoni behind the wickets does the rest. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
AUS 300/8 after 47 overs
Jun 09, 11:00 PM (IST)
WICKET! Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8(7)
Slower ball from Bumrah as Cummins goes for a wild swing but gets a thick edge. Dhoni behind the wickets does the rest.
Jun 09, 10:56 PM (IST)
FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah and Cummins plays a late cut for a boundary.
Jun 09, 10:55 PM (IST)
Bhuvneshwar continues. Carey is on strike. Carey plays the first ball to short fine leg for a single. Cummins is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Cummins plays the third ball to long-on for a single. FOUR! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Carey drives the ball for a boundary. Carey squeezes the fifth ball to long-on for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs off the over.
AUS 291/7 after 46 overs
Jun 09, 10:54 PM (IST)
FOUR! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Carey drives the ball for a boundary.
Jun 09, 10:49 PM (IST)
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Bumrah bangs the ball short and Carey plays a ramp shot over the keeper for a boundary. Carey plays the third ball to long-off for a single. Bumrah bowls a good slower ball on fifth delivery and Coulter-Nile goes for a big shot but misses. CAUGHT! Fuller ball outside off from Bumrah and Coulter-Nile looks to clear long-on but the ball goes straight to Kohli in the deep who takes a good catch. Pat Cummins is the new batsman. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
AUS 284/7 after 45 overs
Jun 09, 10:49 PM (IST)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4(9)
Fuller ball outside off from Bumrah and Coulter-Nile looks to clear long-on but the ball goes straight to Kohli in the deep who takes a good catch.
Jun 09, 10:45 PM (IST)
FOUR! Bumrah bangs the ball short and Carey plays a ramp shot over the keeper for a boundary.
Jun 09, 10:43 PM (IST)
Pandya is back into the attack. Carey is on strike. Carey drives the first ball through cover for a single. Second ball is a slower one and Coulter-Nile looks to swing his bat but misses his shot. Coulter-Nile plays the next ball to leg side for a single. Carey guides the fourth ball to leg side and gets 2 runs. FOUR! Fuller ball from Pandya and Carey clubs the ball to long-on for a boundary. Carey plays the last ball to leg side for a single. 9 runs off the over.
AUS 278/6 after 44 overs
Jun 09, 10:42 PM (IST)
FOUR! Fuller ball from Pandya and Carey clubs the ball to long-on for a boundary.
Jun 09, 10:38 PM (IST)
Chahal will bowl Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey plays a slog sweep for a boundary. Carey plays the next ball to deep point and takes 2 quick runs. SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum. Carey plays the fifth ball to long-on for a single. Chahal closes the over with a dot delivery. 13 runs off the over.
AUS 269/6 after 43 overs
Jun 09, 10:38 PM (IST)
SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum.
Jun 09, 10:37 PM (IST)
FOUR! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey plays a slog sweep for a boundary.
Jun 09, 10:35 PM (IST)
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. Carey plays the first ball to backward point and an over throw by Jadeja gifts Australia 5 runs. Coulter-Nile plays the second ball for a single. Carey plays the third ball to mid-off for a quick single. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Coulter-Nile plays the fifth ball to long-on and gets 2 runs. Bumrah bowls a dot ball to end the over. 9 runs off the over.
highlights
Player of the Match
India win by 36 runs
WICKET! Zampa c (sub)Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
WICKET! Starc run out (Shankar/Bhuvneshwar) 3(3)
FIFTY up for Carey! 50 (25)
WICKET! Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8(7)
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4(9)
WICKET! Maxwell c (sub)Jadeja b Chahal 28(14)
WICKET! Stoinis b Bhuvneshwar 0(2)
WICKET! Smith lbw b Bhuvneshwar 69(70)
WICKET! Khawaja b Bumrah 42(39)
FIFTY up for Smith! 50 (63)
WICKET! Warner c Bhuvneshwar b Chahal 56 (84)
FIFTY up for Warner! 50 (77)
WICKET! Finch run out (Kedar/Hardik) 36 (35)
WICKET! Kohli c Pat Cummins b Stoinis 82(77)
WICKET! Dhoni c and b Stoinis 27(14)
WICKET! Hardik Pandya c Finch b Pat Cummins 48(27)
FIFTY up for Kohli! 50 (55)
WICKET! Dhawan c (sub)Lyon b Starc 117(109)
HUNDRED up for Dhawan! 100 (95)
WICKET! Rohit c Carey b Coulter-Nile 57 (70)
FIFTY up for Rohit! 50 (61)
FIFTY up for Dhawan! 50 (53)
IND vs AUS Playing XI
Toss
IND vs AUS Pitch Report
Weather Update
TOSS UPDATE
IND vs AUS Players to watch out for
Coming into this game
That conclued the coverage of the match hope you enjoyed it. Join us tomorrow. Till then it is good-night!
Virat Kohli: A top, top win for us after losing that series in India. We came in with intent right from ball one. The opening p'ship was outstanding. It was an outstanding with the ball on a good batting track. You have to bowl well. You can't take things for granted. That 30 runs gives you the luxury. One of the top three getting hundred. We decided to send Hardik to cash in. For us if Shami has to play, it has to be overcast and proper bowling conditions. Very professional again. You hardly need to say anything to them.
Aaron Finch: They got 120 (sic) off the last 10 overs and that's a lot. There wasn't huge amount on offer. We could have dried up more. They bat very deep, you want to go for wickets. Just that type of a game, they outplayed us. You look at everything. You look for different combinations depending on the situation. We're starting to pick up the tempo; that's one mode of dismissal. They bowled well to him. He's a great bowler and he'll bounce back.
Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match: We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they'll be happy with this win.
Player of the Match
For his brilliant hundred Shikhar Dhawan is awarded Player of the Match
India win by 36 runs
Bhuvnehwar will bowl the last over. Carey is on strike. RUN OUT! Carey plays the first ball to sweeper cover and the batsman runs two but a good throw from the deep by Vijay Shankar catches Starc short of his crease at non-striker’s end. Carey plays the second ball behind square leg for a single. Adam Zampa is the new batsman. No runs off third ball. Zampa plays the fourth ball to point for a single. Carey plays the fifth ball to long off for a single. CAUGHT! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Zampa plays the ball in air and Jadeja takes a good catch. 4 runs and 2 wickets off the over.
AUS 316 all-out after 50 overs
WICKET! Zampa c (sub)Jadeja b Bhuvneshwar 1(3)
Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Zampa plays the ball in air and Jadeja takes a good catch.
WICKET! Starc run out (Shankar/Bhuvneshwar) 3(3)
Carey plays the first ball to sweeper cover and the batsman runs two but a good throw from the deep by Vijay Shankar catches Starc short of his crease at non-striker’s end.
Bumrah will bowl his last over. Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. Second ball is again a dot ball. Third ball is a dot delivery again. 2 Byes. Carey goes for a wild swing on fourth ball but misses. Dhoni fails to collect the ball and the batsman runs 2.Fifth ball is a dot delivery again. Carey plays the last ball down the ground for a single. Just 3 runs off the over.
AUS 312/8 after 49 overs
Bhuvneshwar continues. Carey is on strike. FOUR! Slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar and Carey pulls the ball for a boundary. Carey gets a single off the second ball. Mitchell Stac is the new batsman. Third ball is a dot delivery. Starc plays the fourth ball to long on for a single. Carey plays the fifth ball to long on for another single. Starc plays the last ball for 2 runs. 9 runs off the over.
AUS 309/8 after 48 overs
FIFTY up for Carey! 50 (25)
FOUR! Slower bouncer from Bhuvneshwar and Carey pulls the ball for a boundary.
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. Carey gets a single off the first ball. FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah and Cummins plays a late cut for a boundary. Cummins plays the third ball through cover and gets 2 runs. Cummins plays the fourth ball to leg side and gets a single. Carey plays the fifth ball down to long-off for a single. CAUGHT! Slower ball from Bumrah as Cummins goes for a wild swing but gets a thick edge. Dhoni behind the wickets does the rest. 9 runs and a wicket off the over.
AUS 300/8 after 47 overs
WICKET! Pat Cummins c Dhoni b Bumrah 8(7)
Slower ball from Bumrah as Cummins goes for a wild swing but gets a thick edge. Dhoni behind the wickets does the rest.
FOUR! Short ball from Bumrah and Cummins plays a late cut for a boundary.
Bhuvneshwar continues. Carey is on strike. Carey plays the first ball to short fine leg for a single. Cummins is on strike. Second ball is a dot delivery. Cummins plays the third ball to long-on for a single. FOUR! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Carey drives the ball for a boundary. Carey squeezes the fifth ball to long-on for a single. Last ball is a dot delivery. 7 runs off the over.
AUS 291/7 after 46 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball from Bhuvnehswar and Carey drives the ball for a boundary.
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Bumrah bangs the ball short and Carey plays a ramp shot over the keeper for a boundary. Carey plays the third ball to long-off for a single. Bumrah bowls a good slower ball on fifth delivery and Coulter-Nile goes for a big shot but misses. CAUGHT! Fuller ball outside off from Bumrah and Coulter-Nile looks to clear long-on but the ball goes straight to Kohli in the deep who takes a good catch. Pat Cummins is the new batsman. 6 runs and a wicket off the over.
AUS 284/7 after 45 overs
WICKET! Coulter-Nile c Kohli b Bumrah 4(9)
Fuller ball outside off from Bumrah and Coulter-Nile looks to clear long-on but the ball goes straight to Kohli in the deep who takes a good catch.
FOUR! Bumrah bangs the ball short and Carey plays a ramp shot over the keeper for a boundary.
Pandya is back into the attack. Carey is on strike. Carey drives the first ball through cover for a single. Second ball is a slower one and Coulter-Nile looks to swing his bat but misses his shot. Coulter-Nile plays the next ball to leg side for a single. Carey guides the fourth ball to leg side and gets 2 runs. FOUR! Fuller ball from Pandya and Carey clubs the ball to long-on for a boundary. Carey plays the last ball to leg side for a single. 9 runs off the over.
AUS 278/6 after 44 overs
FOUR! Fuller ball from Pandya and Carey clubs the ball to long-on for a boundary.
Chahal will bowl Carey is on strike. First ball is a dot delivery. FOUR! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey plays a slog sweep for a boundary. Carey plays the next ball to deep point and takes 2 quick runs. SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum. Carey plays the fifth ball to long-on for a single. Chahal closes the over with a dot delivery. 13 runs off the over.
AUS 269/6 after 43 overs
SIX! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey hits the ball straight down the ground for a maximum.
FOUR! Fuller ball from Chahal and Carey plays a slog sweep for a boundary.
Bumrah will bowl. Carey is on strike. Carey plays the first ball to backward point and an over throw by Jadeja gifts Australia 5 runs. Coulter-Nile plays the second ball for a single. Carey plays the third ball to mid-off for a quick single. Fourth ball is a dot delivery. Coulter-Nile plays the fifth ball to long-on and gets 2 runs. Bumrah bowls a dot ball to end the over. 9 runs off the over.
AUS 256/6 after 42 overs