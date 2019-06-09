India vs Australia Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: As it happened

Shikhar Dhawan, Man of the Match: We are happy with the result as it was a great team effort. It's a great sign for our team and I'm happy with this man of the match award. Very happy with the performance overall. We are a great fielding side, we took great catches. We have a good bowling side, great spinners as well. We work really hard in the nets, our process is very strong that's why the results are going our way. We ticked all the boxes today. We knew they are a great side and the match will go down to the wire. We need to continue ticking the boxes in upcoming matches. The fans are having a great time and they'll be happy with this win.